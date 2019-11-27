Follow
Windy City Cannabis - Posen
Deals
Veteran-Disability-Minor
10% off all products.
Cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons.
Veteran-Disability-Minor
10% off all products.
Cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons.
Staff picks
Starkiller
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gummies - Wana Blueberry
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$26pack of 10
In-store only
All Products
Northern Lights
from Bedford Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
309 OG
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
309 OG
Strain
$51⅛ oz
In-store only
Optimus Prime
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Optimus Prime
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Herijuana
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Herijuana
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Dubble Rainbow
from Bedford Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dubble Rainbow
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Durban
from Bedford Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Durban
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Chernobyl
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shake - Vanilla Kush
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Kush
Strain
$105½ oz
In-store only
Shake - Holy Grail Kush
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
$55¼ oz
In-store only
Shake - Durban Haze
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Haze
Strain
$55¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
London Bridge
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
London Bridge
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Purple Thai
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Thai
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Luckleberries
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Luckleberries
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Double Black
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Double Black
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Harlequin
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Lemon Tag
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tag
Strain
$51⅛ oz
In-store only
707 Headband
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Bear Dance
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Dance
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Bio Jesus
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Web
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Web
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Bootlegger
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem De La Chem
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem De La Chem
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Chunky Diesel
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Diesel
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Colombian Haze
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Colombian Haze
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco Cookies
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Cure - CBD
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$51⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Double Durban Kush
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Double Durban Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Haze
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Haze
Strain
$51⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Face Melt
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Melt OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
G Wagon
from GOLDLEAF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
G Wagon
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Galactic Jack
from Shelby County Community Services
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Jack
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost of the Mujahidden
from Bedford Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost of Mujahidden
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Gobbstopper
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Granola Funk
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Crack
from GOLDLEAF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
