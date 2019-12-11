220 products
Veteran-Disability-Minor
Valid 1/1/1
10% off all products.
Cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons.
All Products
Lime Sorbet
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Lemon Durban
from Bedford Grow
26.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghosts of Mujahideen
from Bedford Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from GOLDLEAF
24.18%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Dawgma
from Bedford Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dawgma
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sonny G
from GOLDLEAF
28.27%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from GOLDLEAF
7.42%
THC
15.5%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Rocket Fuel
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Lavender Jones
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Herijuana
from GTI
16.28%
THC
10.46%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Granola Funk
from Grassroots Cannabis
20.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
GG#4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
25.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Remedy (1:1)
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Chunky Diesel
from Cresco Labs
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Star Killer
from Cresco Labs
22.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from GTI
22.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
G6 (Jet Fuel)
from GOLDLEAF
29.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Katsu Bubba Kush
from Cresco Labs
28.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Katsu Bubba Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
MAC
from Grassroots Cannabis
23%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Wookies
from Grassroots Cannabis
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
XJ-13
from GOLDLEAF
85.04%
THC
0%
CBD
$65500 mg
In-store only
Shatter - Gelato (Sunrock)
from Unknown Brand
79.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Vape Oil Cartridge X-Wing
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65500 mg
In-store only
G6 (Diamonds + Sauce)
from GOLDLEAF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1251 g
In-store only
Vape Oil Cartridge - Strawberry Kush (Pax Era Pod)
from GTI
75.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$65500 mg
In-store only
Live Resin - G6 (Sugar)
from GOLDLEAF
74.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
The Godfather
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Orange Sunrise
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
Twisted Lime OG- Cartridge
from Revolution Enterprises
70.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from Revolution Enterprises
72.5%
THC
0.24%
CBD
$65500 mg
In-store only
Vape Oil Cartridge - Super Glue
from GOLDLEAF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65500 mg
In-store only
RSO - East Coast Sour Diesel
from GOLDLEAF
77.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Vape Oil Cartridge - Harle Tsu 1.5:1
from GOLDLEAF
27.96%
THC
58.54%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$65500 MG
In-store only
Vape Oil Cartridge - OG 18
from Cresco Labs
83.79%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$60500 MG
In-store only
Disposable Pen Wild Thai
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45500 mg
In-store only
Shatter - G6 (BHO)
from GOLDLEAF
84.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel (Shatter)
from GOLDLEAF
80.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Vape Oil Cartridge - Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65500 mg
In-store only
RSO - Harlequin (1:1)
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60100 mg
In-store only
