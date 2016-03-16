Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Facebook: @illinoisdispensaries
Windy City Cannabis is the premier medical marijuana dispensary serving patients at locations throughout south and southwest Cook County. Our mission is to provide our patients with industry-leading service, products, and education.