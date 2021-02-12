This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Wings of Wellness IE - Delivery
Welcome to Wings of Wellness! We are a Medical delivery service in the Inland Empire serving from Azuza down to Chino Hills, over to Fontana. IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU. We require a Doctor's recommendation for all orders. Contact us to learn about our Reimbursement Policy when you purchase a Recommendation from our website!
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
License C9-0000054-LIC
cash acceptedveteran discountmedicaldeliverymedical delivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
11am-5pm
Photos of Wings of Wellness IE - Delivery
Show all photos