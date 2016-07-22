Buffird18
It’s difficult to find at first.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
It’s difficult to find at first.
All flower is bone dry because they don’t know how to properly cure they’re flower. I mentioned humidity control packets and instead of acknowledging my recommendation they did it behind my back 2 weeks later. Most flower in this shop is bc buds= low quality
very nice very clean no loud music like some. very nice good product people are very friendly
Worst place ever-overcharged listed $ of oz 170$ then charged 230$ -don't weigh in front of you either.Far West is only place I'm going from here on..
Great service great strains
Cannabis strains are incorrectly categorized. The two I got, Vanilla Sky and Alpine Valley, are both clearly marked on their labels and were purchased as Indicas although neither is an Indica. What is the point of requesting an Indica for sleep if the dispensaries don't know their backsides from holes in the ground?
My favorite budtender is very knowledgeable and patient. The items I’ve purchased have all been high quality.
My family and friends have recommended this place, so im going Today, for i know this will b a great day🇺🇸✌
Best deals on Moon Rock! Love the Strawberry flavored one.
Great selection, great prices, great product