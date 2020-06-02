Follow
WHTC
818-980-8338
Waxy Wednesday
Valid 10/28/2019 – 2/14/2020
25% off Vape pens, cartridges, and disposables!!!
Available for CA Residents in store ONLY. Cannot be combined with other specials and must mention deal at visit.
Medible Monday
Valid 10/28/2019 – 2/20/2020
20% Off ALL Edibles!
Ten Buck Tuesday
Valid 10/28/2019 – 2/21/2020
Most grams are maximum 10 or less!
Flashy Friday
Valid 10/28/2019 – 2/6/2020
Purchase 2 cartridges and get 2 more for 50% OFF
Thrilling Thursday
Valid 10/28/2019 – 2/7/2020
Donate for 2 1/8ths and get 3rd 1/8th for 50% off equal or lesser value!!!!
Shatter Day Saturday
Valid 10/28/2019 – 2/6/2020
25% off on all vapes, cartridges, and disposables
Sunday Funday
Valid 10/28/2019 – 2/6/2020
10% off ALL pre-rolls
