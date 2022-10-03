Our main goal is to provide you with the best hand picked brands by our experienced staff to ensure we carry only the best and legal products that are tested and approved with a manufacturer date on each product we carry. We guarantee safety, quality, and consistency. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact the world, keeping you and our associates safe is our top priority. We'd like to take a moment to let you know about the steps we're taking to keep our community and patients safe at this time. At World Class Cannabis Collective we are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO). Our delivery drivers use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol between delivery orders and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces between customers. On behalf of the entire World Class Cannabis Collective team members, we would like to thank you for your trust and continued support. As one of our preferred customers, your feedback is of the utmost importance to us. We are constantly striving to provide the ideal experience for our customers, and your input helps us to define that experience. YOUR PRIVACY IS IMPORTANT TO US -WCC does not distribute your personal information (including name, address, or phone number) with anyone except those parties necessary to complete your order (i.e. dispatchers and delivery drivers). Additionally, WCC uses HIPAA compliant software to verify your recommendation number upon registration. WHAT PAYMENT TYPES DOES WCC ACCEPT? -We accept cash, debit card, credit card, zelle and mobile pay. IS THERE A FEE FOR CARD PAYMENTS? -5% Transaction fee for card payments. IS THERE A FEE FOR DELIVERY? -There is no fee for delivery. WHAT IS THE MINIMUM AMOUNT FOR AN ORDER? -We have a $40 minimum for delivery orders. HOW MUCH IS THE TOTAL TAX? -All Taxes are Included. HOW LONG DOES DELIVERY TAKE? -Deliveries complete within 1 hour. Depending on the traffic, weather, or other delays may effect time for arrival. Please make sure that you are present at your delivery address when making your order. RETURN POLICY -All sales are final we do NOT accept any refunds. ONLY exchange on a manufacturer defect items only. To be eligible for an exchange, you must first email or text us within the next 24 hours of receiving the product and upon evaluation the defect your exchange result will be notified.