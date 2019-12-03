Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Buy One get one 50% off of the Clean Cake Pops!!! Come in & check out our #NirvanaMerch They make great christmas gift & Stocking Stuffers!
About
The Nirvana Center is a prop 203 state licensed dispensary located in Northern Arizona in the little town of Prescott Valley. Here at The Nirvana Center, we are committed in offering the best service possible to all AZ patients while providing compassionate care in a safe & confidential environment. All patients must have a medical marijuana card issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS).
Please Call 1-928-227-2441 after 10am each day to place a pick-up or delivery order.
ONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE! Visit our Website or the Leafly app to create an account to place a pick-up & delivery order!
www.nirvanacenter.com
>>We also have Daily Deals, Senior/Veteran/Disability, New Patient Deals and a Point Reward System!
We are only accepting cash! ATM located inside.
New Patient Deal- Buy an item* and we will match the price. (Price limit to $50)*
The Nirvana Center of Prescott Valley - #FindYourNirvana
Info
Followers 2362
Joined Leafly 2013
6287 East Copper Hill Drive Suite A, Prescott Valley, AZ