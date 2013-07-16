Flower Specials: x2 Eighth's for $60 (limit one) Does NOT Include Anything Pre-Packed! PRE-ROLL SPECIAL - Free 1/2 Gram Preroll when you spend $25 or Free 1 Gram Preroll when you spend $50. 20% off ALL Clean Concentrates Tinctures & Capsules!! Topical Tuesday: 15% off all Topicals! Hourly Specials Early Bird - From 9am - 10am, Seniors get an additional 5% off their order. Happy Hour - 7pm - 8pm, Spend $25 or more & get a free 1gram pre-roll!
Flower Specials: $10grams up to 7grams! - Can be split once. $40 off an OUNCE! -limit 1 Excluding Pre-Packed Flower **SPIN THE WHEEL** Edibles Specials: 20% off In-House Edibles & 15% off all other edible brands! Get ANY (3) 200mg Edibles for $60! (Can be 200 mg or less) -Hourly Specials- Early Bird - From 9am - 10am, All Seniors receive an additional 5% off their order! Happy Hour - From 7pm - 8pm, Spend $25 or more & receive a free 1 gram pre-roll!
LATE NIGHT HAPPY HOUR : Monday - Saturday From 7pm - 8pm & Sundays From 6pm - 7pm Spend $25 Or More And Recieve A 1 Gram Pre-Roll EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Additional 5% OFF FOR SENIORS, VETERANS, CITY WORKERS AND DISABLED PATIENTS DURING 9AM-10AM YOU CAN NOW PLACE PICK-UP ORDERS FROM 10AM-6PM & DELIVERIES 9AM-5PM! FIRST COME FIRST SERVE! PRESCOTT DELIVERY TIMES: 1PM, 3PM, 5PM PRESCOTT VALLEY/DEWEY TIMES: 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, 6PM Sunday: Pick up: 10am to 6pm Delivery times 12am 2pm & 4pm You can now check your MMJ Allotment - Visit www.nirvanacenter.com today
Our Point Reward Program gives you one point for every dollar spent before tax. From prices ranging between 100-2000pts, we have something for everyone! All Specials are limited to one per patient, unless noted! - Weekly Specials & points sheet can change anytime with-out notice!- Patients cannot stack discounts! Patient Rewards 100 Points: 0.5 gram of any Flower or Pre-roll 200 Points: 1 gram of any Flower or 1g Pre-roll AND/OR $5 Off Your Purchase 300 Points: 2x Rise N' Shine OR 2x Warm & Cozy's 400 Points: 2x 1gram Pre-rolls 500 Points: Fruit Chews -OR- 1gram Caviar Cone 600 Points: $15 Off Your Order -OR- 1x 200mg Container of Pucks 700 Points: 3.5 Grams of Flower 800 Points: 0.5g Clean Concentrates Nug Run -OR- 1gram Clean Concentrates Trim Run 900 Points: Clean Concentrates Pen Cartridge (500mg or less) 1000 Points: 1g Clean Concentrates Nug -OR- $25 Your Order 1500 Points: 7 grams of Flower, your choice 2000 Points: 14 grams of Flower, your choice(One Strain) -OR- $50 Off Your Order You can redeem 2000 points per week, no double point transactions in the same day in the same day! (can't redeem two different half grams of flower at the same purchase*)
Spend up to $50 and we will match amount spend with store credit! Refferal Program: Free 1 gram of flower with each patient referred. Up to x1 free gram per day.
Flower Specials: $65 for ANY Quarter from ANY TIER! -limit 1 Vape Cartridge Specials: Get $5 off ANY cartridge!! (No Limit) Buy 2 Clean Concentrate Vapes for only $55 now! (No limit) NEW!! Buy any 3 Clean Concentrate Vapes for $75! (No limit) Waxy Wednesday: Get %15 off all Wax (Excluding Carts) Hourly Specials Early Bird - From 9am - 10am, Seniors get an additional 5% off their order. Happy Hour - From 7pm - 8pm, Spend $25 or more & Recieve a free 1 gram pre-roll.
Flower Specials: Buy any THREE 8ths for only $90! FREE PREROLL - 1/2 Gram pre-roll when you spend $25 or 1 Gram pre-roll when you spend $50! (Double your Happy Hour pre-roll between 7-8 p.m.) Clean Concentrate Specials: Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Clean Concentrates Tinctures and Capsules. (Deal will apply to equal or lesser value. Limit 1) NEW!! 20% off all CBD products! Hourly Specials Early Bird - From 9am - 10am, Seniors get an additional 5% off their orders. Happy Hour - From 7pm - 8pm, spend $25 or more & receive a free 1 gram pre-roll!
Flower Specials: ALL STRAINS ARE $10 a Gram!! (Limit 7 Grams. Can be split once) Purchase a Quarter of Flower; Get a Free Gram of Flower. (Same Tier Value) (Free Gram is Excluded with Pre-Packaged Flower) Edible Specials: 20% off in-house edibles & 15% off all other edible brands. (excludes tinctures and capsules) Mix-N-Match: Get an 1/8 of Flower, 1 Clean Concentrate Vape and a 200MG Pack of Pucks for $90!! Accessory Special: Receive 15% off all Accessories INCLUDING PAPERS/BLUNT WRAPS/PIPES. Hourly Specials: Early Bird - From 9am - 10am, All Seniors get an additional 5% Off their order! Happy Hour - From 7pm - 8pm, Spend $25 or more & recieve a free pre-roll!
NEW!!! Spend $125 and get a free eighth of your choice! (Can be used on any tier) Shatterday: 20% off Clean Concentrates & 15% off all other concentrate brands! Edible Special: Get any 3 (200mg) Edibles for $60!!! Happy Hour - From 7pm-8pm, Spend $25 & receive a free 1g pre-roll!
All Day Specials Pick Your Special - Pick any ONE special from the weekly special list & get it today! Double Rewards - Earn 2 points for every dollar you spend before taxes! Hourly Specials: Early Bird - From 9am - 10am, Seniors get an additional 5% off their order. Happy Hour - 6pm - 7pm, Spend $25 or more & get a free 1gram pre-roll! NEW HAPPY HOUR - Spend over $100 during Happy Hour to receive TRIPLE POINTS!!!!