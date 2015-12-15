panda77 on November 9, 2019

Very poor set up. New patient check in sucks. Got to stand in line forever with no place to sit. Then once you get in there disappointment smacks you in the face. The only reason I went here was the afghan kush for $40 and 1/8 not knowing it was a third tier product. And the smell was like a cattle pasture. And don’t get me started on the Khalifa kush. For $50 an 1/8 it better be on point but here I got a double smack of disappointment!! Smell like crap and dry and brittle. I don’t see how they can charge these prices for less than par flower!! Better step up their game or find a new grower!!