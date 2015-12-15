christinepryce
Everyone is really nice and knowledgeable ,caring and extremely awesome good products!
4.3
10 reviews
Love this place! Everything from Moon Rocks to Chocolate Bars!! Great staff super chill spot.
Great location, great buds and always nice budtenders.
I’ll never come here again there flower is dry and the prices high. I got some Khalifa kush it was dry a looked like popcorn nugs. The second time I got there house flower it was also dry the last time I got a drink. The drink said it was one price online but in the store they say that’s a different drink. Online it says BOGO on yilo products but at the store it’s select yilo products that’s wack to me
Very poor set up. New patient check in sucks. Got to stand in line forever with no place to sit. Then once you get in there disappointment smacks you in the face. The only reason I went here was the afghan kush for $40 and 1/8 not knowing it was a third tier product. And the smell was like a cattle pasture. And don’t get me started on the Khalifa kush. For $50 an 1/8 it better be on point but here I got a double smack of disappointment!! Smell like crap and dry and brittle. I don’t see how they can charge these prices for less than par flower!! Better step up their game or find a new grower!!
I love going to yilo they’re always so fast and the staff is always so friendly and helpful
this place sucks..... they wouldnt give me buy on get one free on their brand of flower even though the website said any yilo product for my birthday special. and also they had no bathrooms for their patients....
Om needs more deals and I have to not get any 4/20 sealing if I could sorry to purchase Moon rocks, not making them myself the internet said I would get OG Kush and I did not. Has to pay for something I didn’t order please
I love this place. always get great bud, there daily deals make up fo the couple dollars more to get better bud,bartenders are good and help you get the best deal of the day.
Very weird set up in this shop. Wasn’t able to smell any of the flower selection. The bud tenders weren’t helpful at all and they were very unknowledgeable about the flowers and concentrates. They do carry some great products yet I would not recommend this place to any patients...