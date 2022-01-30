Your Highness has been serving Ontario’s marijuana community with top quality products since the 1980’s, before it was possible to mail order your favourite strains and marijuana needs online, directly to your doorsteps. With decades of experience in the marijuana industry, along with a portfolio of fighting on the front lines for legalization, our founders and team of experts are equipped with the knowledge, tools and experience to source the highest quality weed in Canada for the best prices for our valued customers. Dedicated to creating the most amazing and memorable online shopping experience, we pride ourselves in having partnered with some of Canada’s most famous flowers, edibles, tinctures, vaporizers, as well as other popular manufacturers across Canada. We are committed to providing you with the most accessible, safe, and high quality cannabis. Each order, no matter the size and content, is hand-packaged with all products inspected carefully before being shipped out. We do the groundwork of curating the best premium marijuana products for you; so sit back, relax, and leave the work to us! top-tier quality & canadian products The struggle with buying weed online in Canada is a pain felt by the entire marijuana community. There’s always the trouble of finding a provider that you can trust, the worry of a reasonably sized collection of products to choose from, and the concern for pricing rivaling that of physical dispensaries. Your Highness is your one-stop solution to all three, presenting a wide range of quality products at unrivaled prices. Carrying the highest quality strains, edibles, vapes, and other products in Ontario and nationwide, we strive to provide our customers with premium products at everyday prices.