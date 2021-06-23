Your Local Cannabis Your Local Cannabis is your neighbourhood hub for the best and most extensive selection of locally grown, high-quality cannabis products in the Greater Toronto Area. Located across Ontario., Your Local Cannabis has a passion for cultivating and empowering its community and local farmers in the cannabis culture. So visit us and say high, neighbour! Local Stores Created by neighbours, for neighbours, Your Local Cannabis is a family-run, independently owned retailer for budding cannabis locals and experts alike. Uniquely designed with you in mind, our stores are a haven for knowledgeable budtenders, exceptional products, and locally grown strains from talented licensed producers across Canada. We strive to grow our community and enrich the lives of everyone we come in contact with by giving back through charitable donations and recycling at every storefront to reduce the adverse effects on our environment. So stop by and make yourself feel at home. Our Mission At Your Local Cannabis—we grow when you grow. With unparalleled warmth, merchandise, customer experience, and education, we exist to put you first.