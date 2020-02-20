19 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$125
Staff picks
Original Stash OS.130 Sativa 28g
from Original Stash
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$124.991 oz
In-store only
All Products
Color Cannabis Blueberry Seagal Milled Flower 3.5g
from Color Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Top Leaf Blue Dream 3.5g
from TOP LEAF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$48.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Top Leaf Blue Dream 1g
from TOP LEAF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$15.991 g
In-store only
Canna Farms Hash Rosin, 0.5g
from Canna Farms
76%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Pink Kush & GSC
Strain
$56.99½ g
In-store only
Canna Farms BC Kief 1g
from Canna Farms
42.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pink Kush & GSC
Strain
$26.491 g
In-store only
Everie Lavender Chamomile Tea
from Everie
0.03mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$16.99each
In-store only
Bhang THC Dark Chocolate
from Bhang
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Chowie Wowie THC:CBD Balance Milk Chocolate
from Chowie Wowie
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Canaca Blend 14, 3 x 0.5g
from Canaca
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.993 x 0.5 G Pack
In-store only
The Batch Solo, 1 x 0.5g
from The Batch
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
The Batch Quints, 5 x 0.5g
from The Batch
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Twd. Indica, 1 x 1g
from Twd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.99each
In-store only
Trailblazer Flicker Stix, 1 x 0.5G
from Trailblazer
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.5 G
In-store only
Trailblazer Spark Stix, 1 x 0.5g
from Trailblazer
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.5 G
In-store only
Trailblazer Flash Stix, 1 x 0.5g
from Trailblazer
0%
THC
0%
CBD
R2
Strain
$5.50.5 G
In-store only
Canaca Blend 19, 3 x 0.5g
from Canaca
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.993 x 0.5 G Pack
In-store only
Sundial Citrus Punch 510 Cartridge, 0.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.49½ g
In-store only
Aurora Indica Blend 510 Cartridge, 0.3g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.29½ g
In-store only