Tomorrow ONLY receive a FREE TWAX Pre Roll when you purchase one of our Ganja Grindz drinks. *valid 12/7/19 *while supplies last
About
**The Clear Concentrate**
Vape Pens and Gram Syringes available in 12 different flavors! Tested at over 97% Pure THC. 100% Solventless with 100% all natural and organic terpenes. This IS the future of cannabis. Come see us today at Zen Dispensary.
Zen Dispensary in New River, Arizona is one of the fastest growing state licensed dispensaries in the Phoenix area. We carry top shelf medication at affordable prices. Not only are we "Deli Style" but we have 30+ strains available. We are just off the I-17 and New River Rd we are easy to get to and you will be sure to love our service and products! Look for the huge billboard on I-17 North of the Anthem Outlet Mall.
*Special In-Store-Only Prices on our In-house Concentrates*
Come in and check out our new prices on THE CLEAR products! Elite V3 Clear cartridges are $29 for 500mg and $45 for 1000mg ! In-house concentrates Sauce & THCA crystals $29 for a half gram and $43 for a full gram.
$65 HALF OZ ALL DAY EVERYDAY!
*select strains only
*limited quantity available
Veterans, Teachers, First Responders and Seniors Discount
We salute our Veterans, Teachers, First Responders and Seniors with 10% Off!
*Some restrictions may apply
*Hungry???
Zen carries a full assortment of edibles that will satisfy any taste. We feature brands such as Copia , Korova, Yilo, Infusion and more. Check out our fully stocked refrigerator in the store.