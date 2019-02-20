Bad service and the manager is more interested in his phone than he is at helping customers.

Dispensary said:

Hello, First I’d like to apologize for the bad impression you were left with after leaving Zen Leaf. unfortunately we were having technical issues with our ATM and I had be to on the phone with technical support a majority of the day, while that is no excuse for not giving patients my full attention I am very confident in my budtenders and refer to them when I do have to take care of a serious issue such as this one. If you would like to come in again and let me apologize in person I would be more than happy to give you the true experience of Zen Leaf and help you to my fullest ability. Thank you, Zen Leaf Tulsa