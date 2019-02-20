Rose1926
Overall a great experience. The flower I got had a nice strong smell, and tasted great. The budtenders seemed knowledgeable and definitely willing to spend time answering my questions. Pretty good variety of product too.
4.6
10 reviews
This is a solid spot! Super helpful bud tenders, great price and deals, solid selection of excellent products! What else do ya need? These awesome folks even called me afterwards to make sure my visit went well! Will return again!
Zen Leaf is currently my favorite dispensary in Tulsa. They only carry beautiful flower, no matter what tier it is. Sara H has been my budtender twice and is always patient when it takes me a moment to decide between all the options. Very helpful staff.
Very helpful staff, Taylor was awesome, will be returning. And the flower was 🔥🔥🔥🔥😁😁
They are amazing and so helpful! They have the best flower with so many options with great quality. Coming here all the time!
Very nice budtenders and quality selection of nugs as well..
Sarah is the best, she always takes care of me when I come in. Zen Leaf is my favorite dispensary i’ve found!
great selection quality meds
Great flowers wonderful service great place thank you Sarah!!!
Bad service and the manager is more interested in his phone than he is at helping customers.
Hello, First I’d like to apologize for the bad impression you were left with after leaving Zen Leaf. unfortunately we were having technical issues with our ATM and I had be to on the phone with technical support a majority of the day, while that is no excuse for not giving patients my full attention I am very confident in my budtenders and refer to them when I do have to take care of a serious issue such as this one. If you would like to come in again and let me apologize in person I would be more than happy to give you the true experience of Zen Leaf and help you to my fullest ability. Thank you, Zen Leaf Tulsa