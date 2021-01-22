still to this day cannot remember or say my name correctly. sub par wax. tried to many times and too many times disappointed... whats with taking down the crappy reviews zen? next time ill come in with media to broadcast this on a live stream. you can stop bullshitting people now...
I absolutely love this place. I have been coming here for awhile now and honestly it's the only place I go. They always have an exceptional array of products to keep me interested and make me wanna come back. Anytime I have a question or want to try something new they go out of there way to help me anyway they can. The Budtenders always give off a real good vibe. Most importantly... they're fast and right off the I-10.