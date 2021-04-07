the people greeting were chill and respectful. i called in before going to make sure they sold rec, since im not a med card holder. i spoke to a lady over the phone and during the call she explained to me a promotion that if i placed my order through her on the phone she would give me a 10% off discount. when i told this to the guy at the register, he looked at me with this look of disgust then called over daniel who told me they wouldnt honor it and that the lady on the phone didnt know what she was talking about. this store really doesn’t care about customer relations as theyre just worries about making money off you. you could step outside throw a dime and hit numerous other dispensaries within the area. i suggest everyone avoid this one at all cost if you want to be happy during your entire transaction. the company has been giving me the run around saying theyll contact me to make it right. its been a week and still nothing