Follow
Curaleaf - Gaithersburg
301-304-4000
145 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 20
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
All Products
Blueberry Headband by:HMS
from HMS Health LLC
20.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Clementine by:HMS
from HMS Health LLC
25.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Miracle Alien Cookies #6
from HMS Health LLC
25.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Lost Coast OG
from HMS Health LLC
20.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from HMS Health LLC
22.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya
from HMS Health LLC
15.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
22.21%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Citrus Sunrise Flower
from HMS Health LLC
25.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Larry OG By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
30.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Grapefruit Kush By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
23.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Kush
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry OG By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
27.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Skywalker OG By: HMS
from Unknown Brand
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel By: HMS
from Unknown Brand
26.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Sherbert By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
15.38%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Starduster #4 By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
26.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Stardawg by: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
26.21%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Hash Diesel By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
28.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Lucky Charms By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
23.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Grease Monkey By: HMS
from Unknown Brand
22.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Larry OG By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
30.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Brenda's Gift By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
6.9%
THC
9.5%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Grapefruit Cherry Pie
from HMS Health LLC
87.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Gelato Dart Cart
from Evermore Cannabis Company
84.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
CBD RSO Syringe By: Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
3.7%
THC
79.2%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Cresco Cookies Live Sugar 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
74.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Doctor Jack Live Sugar 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
83%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Durban Cookie LLR Cart
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
77%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
Fruity GDP LLR Cart
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
Gelato Pod
from Evermore Cannabis Company
84.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Grapefruit Cherry Pie Pod
from Evermore Cannabis Company
87.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Cotton K Cart
from Liberty
76.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
GS Juice Cart
from Liberty
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Clementine Cart
from RYTHM
74.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake Cart
from RYTHM
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Sweet Kush Cart
from Curaleaf
75.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Hawaiian Gold Cart
from Curaleaf
77.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)) Cart Pure Distillate
from Curaleaf
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
ACDC Live Resin Sap
from Culta
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Tre OG RSO
from Grassroots Cannabis
73.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum RSO
from Grassroots Cannabis
80.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
1234