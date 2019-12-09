147 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 26
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$245
All Products
Citrus Sunrise
from HMS Health LLC
21.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dead Lights
from SunMed Growers
5%
THC
6.15%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Grapefruit Kush By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
23.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Kush
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from HMS Health LLC
22.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
HMS Citrus Sunrise
from HMS Health LLC
21.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Lucky Charms By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
17.75%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
22.21%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Miracle Alien Cookies #5
from HMS Health LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG By: HMS
from Unknown Brand
22.96%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Starduster #10 By: HMS
from HMS Health LLC
21.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Swamp Serum 3:1
from HMS Health LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Red Vape Cart (19:1) 1G
from Vireo Health
82.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Red Vape Cart (19:1) .5G
from Vireo Health
78.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Green Vape Cart (1:1) 1G
from Vireo Health
39.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Green Vape Cart (1:1) .5G
from Vireo Health
38%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Yellow Vape Cart (6:1) 1G
from Vireo Health
67.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Yellow Vape Cart (6:1) .5G
from Vireo Health
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Platinum OG Vape Cart
from UKU
79.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
King Louis XIII Vape Cart
from UKU
77.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Phantom Diamond
from UKU
80.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Wedding Cake Vape Cart
from UKU
74.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Green Crack Vape Cart
from UKU
77.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Apple Jack Vape Cart
from Curaleaf
80.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles LR Vape Cart
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
59.81%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Chem Valley Kush Sauce Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
67.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Birthday Cake Sauce Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
65.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Durban Poison (Sauce) Vape Cart
from Grassroots Cannabis
77.28%
THC
0%
CBD
$56½ g
In-store only
Blue Dream Vape Cart
from Evermore Cannabis Company
79.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
super lemon haze vape cart
from Evermore Cannabis Company
79.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Dos-Si-Dos Vape Cart
from Evermore Cannabis Company
78.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
DarkShine Vape Cart
from Nature's Heritage
67.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
bubblegum diesel vape cart
from Heritage Cannabis
65.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Tropical Sunset Crystals & Sauce
from Evermore Cannabis Company
67.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Grapefruitz Live Resin Budder
from Evermore Cannabis Company
73.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel Vape Cart
from Curio Wellness
78.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$55.6G
In-store only
Strawberry Cheesecake Vape Cart CURIO
from Curio Wellness
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$55.6G
In-store only
Strawberry Aurora Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$55.6 G
In-store only
Arayah Sunshine Vape Cart
from RYTHM
32.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Blue Coral cart
from RYTHM
74.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hulk Vape Cart .5g
from RYTHM
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
1234