Irishbulldog on July 4, 2019

This place was a total waste of time. I checked in as the only patient in the whole place. Asked if there were any deals today, but I was clearly interrupting the bud tenders conversation about last nights game. When I received the 2nd rude & short comment like I was bothering them, I just walked out. So, I don’t know if any of the products are any good here or not. Don’t know anyone’s name, nothing. Won’t be back. We got better service at the car wash.