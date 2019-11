Lycanthrope12 on August 7, 2019

I went with a friend to buy a 1\4 for $50. The bud tender insist that we smell all the products, which were very dry and smelled of hay... we finally ended up with a deal on some ok product and we were headed home. As a nervous person i often scratch the label off the container holding my purchase , only to discover another price tag of $14, and a lower thc percentage that what was advertised, so basically curaleaf is selling $14 eights for $25....SCAMMMMMMMMM