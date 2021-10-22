ZEPHYR CANNABIS IS THE BRAINCHILD OF RYAN VAIL. Long an enthusiast, Ryan decided he wanted to bring a new approach to cannabis culture that’s built on service, knowledge and loyalty. Zephyr Cannabis isn’t just about moving the merchandise, it’s about community and relationships. “Zephyr, to me, is a new way of thinking about cannabis, not just to get high, but for the added benefits of cannabis as a whole, through topicals, extracts and all the different ways people can enjoy it.” – Ryan Vail ZEPHYR MAKES CANNABIS A BREEZE Ryan’s philosophy is to change the perception of cannabis long held by society. That means helping people fully understand the history and culture of cannabis to educate and encourage everyone and anyone to explore the possibilities. In taking a wholistic approach, Ryan plans to open hearts and minds to the benefits and pleasures cannabis has to offer. “Zephyr is about coming together as a community and changing the way people view cannabis.” – Ryan Vail It is about more than weed—it’s about family, friends and neighbours. LET’S TAKE FLIGHT, TOGETHER.