J........t on July 13, 2020

I reported their business today to the Corona virus violations and complaints department and I encourage absolutely everybody to do the same thing. It's incredibly easy call 800.423.7233 or go to coronavirus.wa.gov. If you call the line they tell you exactly how to navigate the hyper links to fill out the complaint page otherwise you can try and click the hyperlinks and report them. I truly hope the community will put pressure on this business to follow the law and keep people safe. This virus literally kills and all we need to do is MASK UP as required by LAW!! Their management doesn't require face masks for their security, employees, or customers during state mandated mask wearing so if that matters to you dont come here. Seattle Tonics is comparable in price and all staff and security wears masks and mandates their customers to as stated by the governor. They also don't do social distancing inside. They have great deals but it's not worth risking your health. I pay $4 more on average for a place that actually practices safe practices during this horrible outbreak. Go to Seattle Tonics.