Would be nice if the music was turned down so your not screaming at each other. Also a menu to see what they have before you go in and become deaf and stand in line and then find out the dont have what your looking for. The music is so loud I take me hearing aids out and go in and I can hear the music just fine
LilDirtyFoot
on March 31, 2019
This place is the best in Tacoma by far. Even tenders at other shops have agreed with me. Get their texts for discounts.
DAMUCE
on February 22, 2019
Amazing time of selections from the best in the Northwest. Happy to spend my money here!
dontforget64
on February 15, 2019
I can't believe no one has reviewed this place yet, though it recently changed names and moved locations slightly, so I suppose that makes sense. Their new location is in the same area as the old one, but with massive improvements to the atmosphere and selection. They frequently have 20-30% sales on the entire store, and that alone has me loyal enough to not go anywhere else. The staff have also been patient with me when I don't know what I want to get, and have also been helpful. They always want to make sure I save money and get great quality product. If you go during a busy time (like during a 30% off sale) they move the line along quickly. You can set up text notifications for their sales.. they do send about 2-3 texts a day but with deals like this I really don't mind at all. Thanks Zips :)