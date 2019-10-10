Amazing!!! It was very easy, and convenient, mobile friendly, did everything at home, spoke to Doctor he approved me and now I have my cannabis card, it changed my perspective of healing. I do not need pharmacy with all these opioids anymore, instead of making you feel better they harm you. I choose marijuana to heal myself, my back pain is gone and my nerves are getting better and better. I have options of where I want to go to make a purchase, most importantly to make a LEGAL purchase and no more harassment. Since I became legal patient I feel less stressed and worried, no more anxiety. Thank you whoever made this possible!!! PS: They also have amazing choice of BlazeMD Med.Cannabis products that you might be interested in!