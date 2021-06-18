CLINIC
Jessica Jolie Badonsky NP Family Health PLLC
Bronx, NY
5.0(6 reviews)
claim your clinic
This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your clinic.
6 Reviews of Jessica Jolie Badonsky NP Family Health PLLC
5.0(6)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
L........1
June 18, 2021
Jessica is so knowledgeable and actually took the time to really listen to my needs and answer questions I had!You can tell she really cares about what she does and I’d highly recommend her to anyone interested in using plant medicine.
G........s
August 10, 2021
I first met Jessica as a wonderful, caring colleague who taught me so much in our short time working besides ones another. Her drive to teach with compassion reminded me of how much I wanted to be a nurse. She was aware of my lower back issues and she took her time to educate me on the benefits of medical marijuana. While I no longer reside in NYC and can no longer see her, I will always highly recommend anyone to her. She takes her time, it’s very obvious she loves what she does! Best of the best!! ❤️
c........6
August 11, 2021
Jessica has been such a huge help for me. When I initially met her it was easy to speak with her. I instantly became comfortable, allowing me and her to dissect what I truly needed help with and what solutions can be used. I walked out learning so much more about myself and situation. Where I was able to finally act on it to get better. Jessica is definitely caring and loves what she does. She actually listens to what you say and is willing to talk with you longer than assigned to make sure she’s giving you the right effective evaluation. As a patient I feel like I found the perfect person to guide me because of her easygoing yet efficient approach. She’s knowledgeable and asked the right questions that bettered both of our understanding. Definitely plan on continuing my journey with her!
M........r
July 5, 2021
Jessica took her time to listen, she made me feel very comfortable to be open. She helped me process and understand any events causing anxiety. She explained how cannabis can help me and after a year was excellent at reviewing what worked and what didn’t. She answered any questions I had and she is quick to respond if I have a question or concern. I look forward to continued work with Jessica. I highly recommend working with her. Thank you Jessica you made staying in the moment easier and helped me to reflect on past experiences and events to aid me in healing from them.
H........t
June 18, 2021
Jessica’s expertise and professionalism is unparalleled. I love that she takes a wholistic approach to plant medicine. She is generous with her time and wisdom and works with you to help you work with cannabis in a way that supports your whole being. I seriously can’t imagine working with anyone else.
J........t
July 3, 2021
Jessica took to time to listen to my concerns, and issues. Her knowledge, patience, and expertise made the exchange of information comfortable, and once I got past my denials she knew how to help me. There's not enough stars here to show how highly I recommend her services.