Jessica has been such a huge help for me. When I initially met her it was easy to speak with her. I instantly became comfortable, allowing me and her to dissect what I truly needed help with and what solutions can be used. I walked out learning so much more about myself and situation. Where I was able to finally act on it to get better. Jessica is definitely caring and loves what she does. She actually listens to what you say and is willing to talk with you longer than assigned to make sure she’s giving you the right effective evaluation. As a patient I feel like I found the perfect person to guide me because of her easygoing yet efficient approach. She’s knowledgeable and asked the right questions that bettered both of our understanding. Definitely plan on continuing my journey with her!