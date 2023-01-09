About this clinic
Miracle Leaf
Miracle Coconut Grove is an alternative medicine doctor's office located in Coconut Grove Florida servicing the Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and Key Biscayne demographic markets. Our doctor's can qualify you for medical marijuana use and renew your recommendation, even if you initially saw another doctor. We also carry a wide array of wellness products at our store and provide consultations on an appointment basis to serve you better.
3098 Fuller St Suite 11, Miami, FL
License 000000000
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedveteran discountwalk-ins welcomeoffers physical cards
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 8pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
Photos of Miracle Leaf
