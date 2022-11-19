6 Reviews of Online Medical Card - NY Medical Cards
u........v
November 19, 2022
I am not very blessed in life. I was little when my parents split, my mother's boyfriend used to molest me but I was too young to say anything. My mother was into drinking and well, my childhood was trash. Because of that, I had a lot of issues. From getting scared from any male presence to not letting anyone in my life. I found someone and well, the experience wasn't good and things triggered my anxiety. I have always stayed away from any sort of drugs because I had seen my mother. Therapy wasn't working for me. So my therapist herself asked me to talk to some Online Medical Card - NY Medical Cards. I talked to this doctor, told him everything and added that I don't do drugs and let's be honest Online Medical Card - NY Medical Cards does not have the right image. The doctor, instead of getting offended or asking me to not do it or whatever, recommended me medical marijuana and told me how to consume it for better results. He really helped me get over the "Online Medical Card - NY Medical Cards is bad" mindset. Things aren't great but at least I have started living life in a better way. there are highs and lows but I guess that is a part of life and nothing can eliminate that.
j........m
October 4, 2022
This process always gives me a headache but with these guys it was different. It has never taken me this fast to renew my medical marijuana card.
v........3
October 1, 2022
One of my relatives advised me to visit this clinic. I am happy that I got my Medical Marijuana Card without hassle. Highly recommended!
d........g
November 17, 2022
My mother has depression. earlier she wasn't ready for treatment but when she finally did and started taking medication, she experienced severe anxiety and hallucinations. Things were getting out of hands and her condition was getting worse. she doesn't support marijuana use for obvious reasons but I knew it could help her. so I consulted the doctor in this clinic and asked her to at least let them know what she was going through. The doctor somehow convinced her that marijuana can help her and she agreed to give it a try. we recieved recommendation and started giving her edibles. Call it a miracle or her will to get better but marijuana has significantly helped her. She is so much better and really everyone in the family says how positively the plant has changed her.
k........h
December 3, 2022
The video call session with the doctor was great. He helped me throughout the session. He was quite understanding. Thank You for the service.
h........6
October 3, 2022
I liked the doctor, he was very proffessional. I even asked him some questions and he patiently answered me. Thank you.