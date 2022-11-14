We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
CLINIC
Online Medical Card - Oklahoma Medical Cards
Edmond, OK
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
1116.8 miles away
Open until 11pm CT
about
reviews
appointment
3 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Oklahoma Medical Cards
5.0
(
3
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
November 14, 2022
c........v
Brilliant service. Easy and to the point with their online consultations. Love their website and the people
read full review
September 12, 2022
f........6
They provide a quick service, and they assisted me in getting my medical marijuana card. I'm grateful.
read full review
December 3, 2022
m........e
They cleared all my doubts in a very professional manner. I am very happy with their hassle free process. Thanks to the team.
read full review
Home
Doctors
Oklahoma
Edmond
Online Medical Card - Oklahoma Medical Cards