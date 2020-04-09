Choom Cannabis - Niagara
11.2 mi
We are now live with Leafly Pickup so that our valued customers can order online!
Hours unavailable
4.3(33)
Verilife - Amherst
14.1 mi
Closed - opens at 9am
4.7(115)
Pickup
The Botanist - Buffalo
22.4 mi
Buffalo's first dispensary
Closed - opens at 9am
4.7(42)
Pickup
Sessions Cannabis - Toronto
37.0 mi
LEAFLY PICKUP IS NOW AVAILABLE AT OUR STORE!
Closed - opens at 11am
5.0(1)
1922 - Old Town Toronto - Coming Soon!
37.3 mi
Leafly Orders Coming Soon
Hours unavailable