- Home
- Dispensaries
- New York
- New York
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Explore years of robust content from high level to deep dives.
We’re the world’s leading destination to find, order, and learn about cannabis. Since 2010.
Browse store menus and local deals, order for pickup or delivery.Shop products near you
Search by location, strains, brands, or products.See what's nearby
Start by learning about different strains and their effects.See strains