Leafly Canada’s Guide to 420

420 will be different this year, but the plant that started it all is still important to the millions of weed lovers who will be staying in to mark this year’s celebration.

Learn everything you need to know about the history and culture of every stoner’s favourite holiday, including advice for safe consumption, the hottest 420 deals, and tips for marking the holiday at home while you self-isolate.

Everything you need to know to celebrate 420 in Canada

The history of 420

It’s a time, it’s a date, it’s a lifestyle. Learn how 420 became code for all things cannabis with this virtual trip through space and time, all the way back to the origins of every weed lover’s favourite holiday, including a stop at last year’s historic 420 celebrations—the first time the holiday was legal for all adult consumers in Canada.

420 deals in Canada

As 420 draws nearer, licensed producers, retailers, and accessory manufacturers are working to ensure they’ve got deals for you. From flower to oils, concentrates, edibles, beverages, topicals, pipes, vapes, papers and more, find them all here.

What to do on 420

420 is usually cause for celebration around the world. Due to safety considerations around coronavirus, there’s a good chance many of the large, public events that have previously been so popular on and around 420 may be cancelled. You can keep up with the latest news on events, cancellations, and digital happenings here.

What to consume on 420

Want to try a new cannabis strain or explore an old classic? Stay tuned here, where we’ll be featuring a different Canadian favourite each week. This is also the place to be for information on smokeless ways to get your weed on.

420 basics

420 is a time to celebrate all things cannabis. Whether you want to brush up on your marijuana basics, learn more about safe dosing, or find the perfect brownie, gummy or cannabutter recipe for a smokeless celebration, Leafly Canada is here for you.

Cannabis 101

Indica, sativa, hybrid—these are common terms at your local cannabis store, but what do they really mean? How big does a gram of week look? What about a half-quarter (aka an eighth, aka 3.5 grams)? If you smoke a joint, how long will it take for the cannabinoids it deposited in your body to leave? Learn the answers to these questions and more right here.

How to 420

Inhale it. Swallow it. Spread it all over your body. Whether you have a tried-and-true favourite way to consume, or are looking for a new option, there have never been more ways to enjoy marijuana. Learn more about classic joints, blunts, and bowls here, or skip below for lung-healthy alternatives such as edibles and tinctures.

420 recipes

Yes, this is the first year Canadians can legally purchase commercially-produced edibles for 420, but making your own at home is still a rewarding activity. Get the lowdown on base recipes such as cannabutter and cannabis-infused oils, and learn everything you need to know to safely dose your homemade edibles—plus, dive into some new and classic 420 recipes like marijuana brownies, gummies, and cannabis tea.

Celebrate Canada’s pot pioneers

Learn about the cannabis legends that helped Canada achieve legalization.

Celebrate 420 responsibly

420 celebrations can be a blast, but it’s important to keep in mind that you can get too much of a good thing. If you or a friend have overindulged in marijuana goodies, there are plenty of ways to bring an intense high back to the ground or shake off the cobwebs that can accompany the morning after taking things a hit or two over the line. Learn how to stay safe and comfortable while celebrating 420 below.

420 entertainment

What’s 420 without a good laugh? We’ve got movies, memes, and more to enjoy. Learn how to have a safe 420 and what we can all do to embrace the rest of the cannabis community this year, even if we can’t leave the house to do it.