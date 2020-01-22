In Leafly Canada’s inaugural vote on THC-dominant flower, readers favoured energizing strains with medium to high THC content, although relaxing and hit-you-over-the-head-high strains also made appearances.

The clear favourite brand was Edison, and not just for its likable La Strada strain–the New Brunswick-based brand from Organigram took a total of three spots on the list.

Here are Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower choices, as chosen by you, Leafly readers.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower

New Brunswick-based Organigram offers five main strains intended for experienced cannabis users under its Edison Cannabis Co. brand. But it was La Strada that emerged as Canada’s favourite, a crowd-pleasing strain featuring the terpenes caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, bisabolol, and limonene, and boasting a not insignificant 14% to 21% THC.

Find La Strada near you

More of Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower

Also marketed as Ambition, Aurora’s take on the popular Blue Dream, a descendant of Blueberry and Haze, is known as a chill, euphoric high that can be accompanied by a relaxed body buzz, offering equal appeal for beginner and veteran consumers. With THC content ranging between 13% and 27%, this strain was just too much fun for Leafly readers to resist.

Find Blue Dream near you

The appropriately citrus-scented Tangerine Dream has THC levels in the 11% to 18% range, suggesting a mid-range high that consumers have described as uplifting and social without compromising mental clarity.

It’s a strain worthy of the Markham, Ontario-based San Rafael ’71’s origin story. The company was named after the “420” legend, which became part of the stoner pantheon: a group of friends in San Rafael, California, in 1971 would meet everyday at 4:20 p.m. to get high and scour their town for a rumoured cannabis crop. Judging from the response of Leafly readers, this strain has inspired some adventures of its own.

Find Tangerine Dream near you

An homage to the popular Quebecois strain associated with the famous medicinal cannabis group Le Centre Compassion de Montréal, this high-THC strain (between 13% and 21%) features the terpenes myrcene, pinene, terpinolene, limonene, and caryophyllene.

Find Jean Guy near you

This fast-acting haze strain was named in homage to author and activist Jack Herer, and is known for its high THC potency (16% to 24%). Unusually, it also features terpinolene as its dominant terpene.

Find Jack Haze near you

San Rafael’s version of this beloved strain is a doozy, with THC content of 15% to 24%. It is described as having both sweet and earthy notes.

Find Pink Kush near you

Reviews describe this strain as social and smiley. Its THC content ranges from a modest 14% to a substantial 21%, and its dominant terpenes are terpinolene, pinene, and myrcene.

Find Rio Bravo near you

Yes, eighth place was a four-way tie! 7ACRES’ White Widow, a Canadian take on the 90s Dutch staple, is described as a euphoric and energetic hybrid, with THC hovering between 14% and 21%.

Find White Widow near you

At 15% to 25% THC, Aurora’s Ghost Train Haze–also known as Thor–is a mighty hammer of a high.

Find Ghost Train Haze near you

The BC craft cannabis producers Broken Coast showed they can compete with the big guys with Galiano, their take on Northern Lights Haze, which they describe as offering a relaxed, happy, creative, and energetic high at 15% to 24% THC.

Find Galiano near you

With THC ranging from 14% to 21%, and an interesting terpene profile (caryophyllene, guaiol, myrcene, bisabolol, and humulene) Edison’s Lola Montes promises a sky-high buzz.

Find Lola Montes near you

Ryan Porter Ryan Porter has spent 15 years as a Toronto-based journalist with bylines in the Toronto Star, Globe & Mail, InStyle, and Maclean’s. Recent work and photos of weird signs on Twitter at @MrRyanPorter View Ryan Porter's articles

Watch Leafly TV

Click here to discover more videos on Leafly TV.

