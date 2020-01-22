Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flowerRyan PorterJanuary 22, 2020
In Leafly Canada’s inaugural vote on THC-dominant flower, readers favoured energizing strains with medium to high THC content, although relaxing and hit-you-over-the-head-high strains also made appearances.
The clear favourite brand was Edison, and not just for its likable La Strada strain–the New Brunswick-based brand from Organigram took a total of three spots on the list.
Here are Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower choices, as chosen by you, Leafly readers.
Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower
1. Edison La Strada
New Brunswick-based Organigram offers five main strains intended for experienced cannabis users under its Edison Cannabis Co. brand. But it was La Strada that emerged as Canada’s favourite, a crowd-pleasing strain featuring the terpenes caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, bisabolol, and limonene, and boasting a not insignificant 14% to 21% THC.
More of Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower
2. Aurora Blue Dream
Also marketed as Ambition, Aurora’s take on the popular Blue Dream, a descendant of Blueberry and Haze, is known as a chill, euphoric high that can be accompanied by a relaxed body buzz, offering equal appeal for beginner and veteran consumers. With THC content ranging between 13% and 27%, this strain was just too much fun for Leafly readers to resist.
3. San Rafael ’71 Tangerine Dream
The appropriately citrus-scented Tangerine Dream has THC levels in the 11% to 18% range, suggesting a mid-range high that consumers have described as uplifting and social without compromising mental clarity.
It’s a strain worthy of the Markham, Ontario-based San Rafael ’71’s origin story. The company was named after the “420” legend, which became part of the stoner pantheon: a group of friends in San Rafael, California, in 1971 would meet everyday at 4:20 p.m. to get high and scour their town for a rumoured cannabis crop. Judging from the response of Leafly readers, this strain has inspired some adventures of its own.
4. 7ACRES Jean Guy
An homage to the popular Quebecois strain associated with the famous medicinal cannabis group Le Centre Compassion de Montréal, this high-THC strain (between 13% and 21%) features the terpenes myrcene, pinene, terpinolene, limonene, and caryophyllene.
5. 7ACRES Jack Haze
This fast-acting haze strain was named in homage to author and activist Jack Herer, and is known for its high THC potency (16% to 24%). Unusually, it also features terpinolene as its dominant terpene.
6. San Rafael ’71 Pink Kush
San Rafael’s version of this beloved strain is a doozy, with THC content of 15% to 24%. It is described as having both sweet and earthy notes.
7. Edison Rio Bravo
Reviews describe this strain as social and smiley. Its THC content ranges from a modest 14% to a substantial 21%, and its dominant terpenes are terpinolene, pinene, and myrcene.
8. 7ACRES White Widow (tie)
Yes, eighth place was a four-way tie! 7ACRES’ White Widow, a Canadian take on the 90s Dutch staple, is described as a euphoric and energetic hybrid, with THC hovering between 14% and 21%.
8. Aurora Ghost Train Haze (tie)
At 15% to 25% THC, Aurora’s Ghost Train Haze–also known as Thor–is a mighty hammer of a high.
8. Broken Coast Galiano (tie)
The BC craft cannabis producers Broken Coast showed they can compete with the big guys with Galiano, their take on Northern Lights Haze, which they describe as offering a relaxed, happy, creative, and energetic high at 15% to 24% THC.
8. Edison Lola Montes (tie)
With THC ranging from 14% to 21%, and an interesting terpene profile (caryophyllene, guaiol, myrcene, bisabolol, and humulene) Edison’s Lola Montes promises a sky-high buzz.
