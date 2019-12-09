Recipe: How to make cannabis-infused maple shortbread

Crisp, buttery shortbread cookies scented with maple are a sweet addition to tea time or after-dinner dessert.

The recipe, from Toronto’s The Bake Shoppe, was designed with cannabis-infused maple syrup made with Aurora’s Blue Dream dried flower (our batch contained 16.7% THC) and is meant to provide a low concentration of THC (approximately 6 mg in each cookie).

The potency of your cookies will depend on a number of factors. Find more tips for consuming cannabis infusions below.

Step 1: Prepare your infused maple syrup

Follow along with the video below or find step by step instructions right here.

Step 2: Learn how to make cannabis-infused maple shortbread

Ingredients

1 cup of unsalted butter

1/3 cup of icing sugar

1/4 cup of Blue Dream infused maple syrup

1.5 cups of all-purpose flour

1/3 cup of cornstarch

1 teaspoon of table salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 325ºF. Sift cornstarch, icing sugar and salt together. Set aside. Cream room temp butter for 3-4 mins on medium speed. Add icing sugar and cream for an additional 3 minutes. Add infused maple syrup, whip until combined and light in colour (about 2 mins). Add in all dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Dust counter top with a little flour and transfer dough to table top. Knead until combined and smooth. Form dough into a log shape that is 2” wide and a foot long. Wrap log in plastic wrap and chill for 20-30 mins in fridge. Cut chilled log in half and then cut each half into 12 slices. Each cookie slice should be approx. half an inch thick. Place chilled cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake cookies for 6 minutes, rotate pan and bake for another 6-8 minutes. Cookies are ready when the tops are no longer shiny and you see slight browning on edges. Keep cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for a up to a week.

Tips for consuming cannabis infusions

The potency of your infusions depends on many factors, from how long and hot it was cooked to the potency of your starting material. To test the potency of your finished product, try spreading ¼ or ½ teaspoon on a snack and see how the concentration affects you after an hour. Decrease or increase concentration of cannabis as desired. You can then use this personalized “standard” cannabis concentration as a baseline for your recipes. Click here for more information on why potency is so difficult to measure in homemade cannabis edibles.