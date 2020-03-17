 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Enjoy a daily 420 Chill video: It’s self-care in the COVID-19 era

March 17, 2020
Sheltering in place? Social distancing? We're there too. Here's something to help you chill. (nadia_snopek/AdobeStock)
‘The Haymaker’ is Senior Editor Bruce Barcott’s opinion column on cannabis politics and culture.

Here in Seattle we’re into our third week of work-from-home social distancing. Because of our head start, we’ve settled into a coronavirus groove that most people are just now moving into.

We all must chill. We'll help with a daily 420 Chill video. Join us.

Now is the time to practice self-care, reduce stress, and check in with yourself. I’ve discovered that my mood starts off bright every morning, then crashes with doom-and-virus fatigue in the late afternoon. So now I’m anticipating the slump. I know it’s coming, I acknowledge it, and I chill.

You know what works? Chill videos. I discovered them last weekend when the Golf Channel had a tournament cancelled, so they broadcast video of a beautiful empty golf course for like two hours. It was balm to the soul.

Time to chill, every day

You must chill. Take that Lloyd Dobler advice to heart. We heard it this week from from Dr. Anthony Fauci, our de facto commander-in-chief in the age of COVID-19. On ABC’s This WeekFauci advised the nation to stop practicing “business as usual. You’ve got to just chill down.”

In that spirit, here at Leafly central I’m introducing a new personal feature: The 420 Chill video.

Every day, for the next week, I’ll post a short video of something completely chill and soothing on my YouTube page and link it here.

Take a couple minutes and chill. Check in with yourself. Meditate. Turn off your mind relax and float downstream. Here’s today’s video:

Mix in a little helper

I’ll try to post it every day around 4:20 Eastern time, so if you want to mix in your preferred cannabis product, go for it. I’m finding these little one-milligram microdose mints do a person a world of good in these anxious times. Shoutout to Mr. Moxey’s Mints (1:25 THC:CBD dose) in Washington state, and Kikoko Little Helpers (1:3 THC:CBD dose) in California. Maybe you require something stronger. Whatever. You do you.

Remember, as our friends at KEXP say: You are not alone. We’re all in this together. Look out for each other, and chill.

Bruce Barcott

Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

