 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Health

Is your state flattening the COVID-19 curve? Here’s the latest data

April 5, 2020
  Share
COVID19-peak-caseload-cannabis-podcast
Over the past five days, mortality estimates in some states have changed dramatically. (AdobeStock)

As New York braces for an expected peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths this coming week, residents in some other states are successfully reducing their expected death toll by staying home and social distancing.

The latest IHME model predicts 81,000 COVID-19 fatalities nationwide, but only if we social distance for the next two months.

According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the global go-to source for reliable modeling of the COVID-19 virus’ path, New York’s coronavirus hospitalizations are expected to peak this coming Wednesday, April 8. The IHME model predicts more than 15,000 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in New York State by June 1, 2020.

That extraordinarily high mortality rate is expected largely because the number of patients requiring hospitalization (an estimated 25,000) far outnumbers the state’s 13,000 available hospital beds.

Nationwide, the latest IHME model reduced the expected number of COVID-19 deaths to 81,000. That figure had been 93,000 as of late last week. The new lower mortality estimate is the result of nearly all states implementing stay-at-home orders.

Order cannabis online and receive it curbside with Leafly Pickup

Social distancing through May?

The new national mortality estimate also assumes that full social distancing measures will remain in place nationwide through May 2020. That may come as a bit of a shock to many Americans who currently expect the nation’s radical shutdown to ease at the end of April.

In the West Coast states that saw the earliest outbreaks—California, Washington, and Oregon—quick action by state government leaders and early shutdown orders seem to be working. On April 1, the IHME model predicted 1,545 total COVID-19 deaths in Washington state by June 1. But only five days later, on April 6, the same model reduced that mortality estimate to 977. That’s a savings, in theory, of 568 lives.

Related

How to use cannabis for anxiety

Keeping the curve under the line

The phrase flattening the curve means taking measures to make sure the number of hospitalized patients (the bell curve) remains below the graph line representing the number of available hospital beds. (It can also be a measure of ICU beds, or ventilators.) The importance of flattening the curve is illustrated by New York State, which is suffering such tragically high mortality because the number of patients is overwhelming the state’s medical capacity, as shown in this IHME graph of patients plotted against available beds:

New York State: COVID-19 patients and hospital bed capacity

New York’s patient count (the dash line) broke through the state’s 13,000 bed capacity in late March. (Chart via IHME, University of Washington)

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom instituted the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order on March 19. That has helped keep the state’s COVID-19 outbreak from overwhelming the state’s hospital bed capacity of 26,000.

California: COVID-19 patients and hospital bed capacity

California’s patient count remains relatively low, and doesn’t even approach the state’s 26,600 bed capacity. (Chart via IHME, University of Washington)

Governors leading where the White House won’t

With the federal government doing little to prepare or respond to the pandemic, state leaders have had to step up and lead. States where that happened early—like California and Ohio—are seeing positive results. Both states experienced early and dramatic shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, put in place by their governors. The IHME model now lists them among the states with the lowest projected per-capita mortality rate, around four deaths per 100,000 residents.

By contrast, Florida and Georgia, whose governors announced stay-at-home orders only late last week, are now projected to suffer around 32 deaths per 100,000 residents.

In some states, however, the virus arrived too early and the stay-at-home orders came too late. New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey are expected to suffer among the worst casualty rate in the coming days and weeks, according to the IHME model.

To put that in perspective: New York has half the population of California, but is projected to record eight times the number of COVID-19 mortalities as the Golden State.

The IHME site is updated daily, and is always worth checking out here. In the meantime, we’ve gathered a simplified table, below, with the IHME data as of April 6, 2020.

StateApex of
COVID-19 cases
(April 1 projection)		Apex of
COVID-19 cases
(April 6 projection)		Total deaths
by June 1
(April 1 projection)		Total deaths
by June 1
(April 6 projection)		Total deaths per
100,000 residents
(April 1 projection)		Total deaths per
100,000 residents
(April 6 projection)
AlabamaApril 20April 181,13792323.218.8
AlaskaApril 20April 1714531519.742.7
ArizonaApril 26April 231,56957021.87.9
ArkansasApril 22April 2472929724.39.9
CaliforniaApril 27April 144,9971,78312.84.6
ColoradoApril 17April 41,68330229.55.3
ConnecticutApril 13April 214145,46611.5153.1
DelawareApril 18April 52365024.45.2
District of ColumbiaApril 17April 33845854.98.3
FloridaMay 3April 215,3086,73824.931.6
GeorgiaApril 23April 202,6393,41025.132.5
HawaiiMay 1April 1235115524.710.9
IdahoMay 1April 144426925.33.9
IllinoisApril 16April 162,3263,62918.2528.5
IndianaApril 18April 179061,68113.525.1
IowaApril 18April 2675942023.713.3
KansasApril 27April 1968426523.69.1
KentuckyMay 14April 219361,71520.838.4
LouisianaApril 10April 11,97874642.416.0
MaineApril 25April 1536011526.98.6
MarylandMay 1April 181,6792,32628.038.8
MassachusettsApril 15April 51,5072,32621.833.7
MichiganApril 10April 83,0072,96330.129.6
MinnesotaApril 18April 231,03962518.611.2
MississippiApril 21April 181,22323740.87.9
MissouriMay 18April 191,19335219.65.8
MontanaApril 26April 132582225.82.1
NebraskaMay 1April 2441345921.424.2
NevadaApril 22April 1850691616.930.5
New HampshireApril 21April 153293224.32.4
New JerseyApril 8April 151,8449,69020.7108.9
New MexicoMay 2April 2149360323.528.7
New YorkApril 9April 815,78815,61880.880.1
North CarolinaApril 23April 132,44649623.64.8
North DakotaMay 2April 1715866620.887.6
OhioApril 20April 81,67154414.34.7
OklahomaApril 21April 221,10081327.520.8
OregonMay 6April 2151317112.24.1
PennsylvaniaApril 16April 111,57478212.36.1
Rhode IslandApril 19April 2725496424.091.8
South CarolinaApril 26April 241,02844220.28.7
South DakotaMay 2April 2519117821.620.2
TennesseeApril 26April 154,98458773.68.7
TexasMay 5April 195,7682,02420.17.1
UtahApril 24April 2555018617.45.9
VermontApril 7March 23693511.05.6
VirginiaMay 28April 201,1141,39913.116.5
WashingtonApril 19April 111,54597720.513.0
West VirginiaMay 1April 1646618225.910.1
WisconsinApril 27April 1792664415.911.1
WyomingMay 3April 2913411923.220.6

  Share
coronavirusCOVID-19health data
Bruce Barcott's Bio Image

Bruce Barcott

Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

View Bruce Barcott's articles

The latest cannabis news

Industry

Is my dispensary open? Can they deliver cannabis now?

Health

What is a weed hangover and why does it happen?

Canada

Smokeless consumption methods during coronavirus

Health

How to conduct clean cannabis sales in the age of COVID-19