Is your state flattening the COVID-19 curve? Here’s the latest data

Is your state flattening the COVID-19 curve? Here’s the latest dataBruce BarcottApril 5, 2020
As New York braces for an expected peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths this coming week, residents in some other states are successfully reducing their expected death toll by staying home and social distancing.
The latest IHME model predicts 81,000 COVID-19 fatalities nationwide, but only if we social distance for the next two months.
According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the global go-to source for reliable modeling of the COVID-19 virus’ path, New York’s coronavirus hospitalizations are expected to peak this coming Wednesday, April 8. The IHME model predicts more than 15,000 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in New York State by June 1, 2020.
That extraordinarily high mortality rate is expected largely because the number of patients requiring hospitalization (an estimated 25,000) far outnumbers the state’s 13,000 available hospital beds.
Nationwide, the latest IHME model reduced the expected number of COVID-19 deaths to 81,000. That figure had been 93,000 as of late last week. The new lower mortality estimate is the result of nearly all states implementing stay-at-home orders.
Order cannabis online and receive it curbside with Leafly Pickup
Social distancing through May?
The new national mortality estimate also assumes that full social distancing measures will remain in place nationwide through May 2020. That may come as a bit of a shock to many Americans who currently expect the nation’s radical shutdown to ease at the end of April.
In the West Coast states that saw the earliest outbreaks—California, Washington, and Oregon—quick action by state government leaders and early shutdown orders seem to be working. On April 1, the IHME model predicted 1,545 total COVID-19 deaths in Washington state by June 1. But only five days later, on April 6, the same model reduced that mortality estimate to 977. That’s a savings, in theory, of 568 lives.
Keeping the curve under the line
The phrase flattening the curve means taking measures to make sure the number of hospitalized patients (the bell curve) remains below the graph line representing the number of available hospital beds. (It can also be a measure of ICU beds, or ventilators.) The importance of flattening the curve is illustrated by New York State, which is suffering such tragically high mortality because the number of patients is overwhelming the state’s medical capacity, as shown in this IHME graph of patients plotted against available beds:
New York State: COVID-19 patients and hospital bed capacity
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom instituted the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order on March 19. That has helped keep the state’s COVID-19 outbreak from overwhelming the state’s hospital bed capacity of 26,000.
California: COVID-19 patients and hospital bed capacity
Governors leading where the White House won’t
With the federal government doing little to prepare or respond to the pandemic, state leaders have had to step up and lead. States where that happened early—like California and Ohio—are seeing positive results. Both states experienced early and dramatic shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, put in place by their governors. The IHME model now lists them among the states with the lowest projected per-capita mortality rate, around four deaths per 100,000 residents.
By contrast, Florida and Georgia, whose governors announced stay-at-home orders only late last week, are now projected to suffer around 32 deaths per 100,000 residents.
In some states, however, the virus arrived too early and the stay-at-home orders came too late. New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey are expected to suffer among the worst casualty rate in the coming days and weeks, according to the IHME model.
To put that in perspective: New York has half the population of California, but is projected to record eight times the number of COVID-19 mortalities as the Golden State.
The IHME site is updated daily, and is always worth checking out here. In the meantime, we’ve gathered a simplified table, below, with the IHME data as of April 6, 2020.
|State
|Apex of
COVID-19 cases
(April 1 projection)
|Apex of
COVID-19 cases
(April 6 projection)
|Total deaths
by June 1
(April 1 projection)
|Total deaths
by June 1
(April 6 projection)
|Total deaths per
100,000 residents
(April 1 projection)
|Total deaths per
100,000 residents
(April 6 projection)
|Alabama
|April 20
|April 18
|1,137
|923
|23.2
|18.8
|Alaska
|April 20
|April 17
|145
|315
|19.7
|42.7
|Arizona
|April 26
|April 23
|1,569
|570
|21.8
|7.9
|Arkansas
|April 22
|April 24
|729
|297
|24.3
|9.9
|California
|April 27
|April 14
|4,997
|1,783
|12.8
|4.6
|Colorado
|April 17
|April 4
|1,683
|302
|29.5
|5.3
|Connecticut
|April 13
|April 21
|414
|5,466
|11.5
|153.1
|Delaware
|April 18
|April 5
|236
|50
|24.4
|5.2
|District of Columbia
|April 17
|April 3
|384
|58
|54.9
|8.3
|Florida
|May 3
|April 21
|5,308
|6,738
|24.9
|31.6
|Georgia
|April 23
|April 20
|2,639
|3,410
|25.1
|32.5
|Hawaii
|May 1
|April 12
|351
|155
|24.7
|10.9
|Idaho
|May 1
|April 14
|442
|69
|25.3
|3.9
|Illinois
|April 16
|April 16
|2,326
|3,629
|18.25
|28.5
|Indiana
|April 18
|April 17
|906
|1,681
|13.5
|25.1
|Iowa
|April 18
|April 26
|759
|420
|23.7
|13.3
|Kansas
|April 27
|April 19
|684
|265
|23.6
|9.1
|Kentucky
|May 14
|April 21
|936
|1,715
|20.8
|38.4
|Louisiana
|April 10
|April 1
|1,978
|746
|42.4
|16.0
|Maine
|April 25
|April 15
|360
|115
|26.9
|8.6
|Maryland
|May 1
|April 18
|1,679
|2,326
|28.0
|38.8
|Massachusetts
|April 15
|April 5
|1,507
|2,326
|21.8
|33.7
|Michigan
|April 10
|April 8
|3,007
|2,963
|30.1
|29.6
|Minnesota
|April 18
|April 23
|1,039
|625
|18.6
|11.2
|Mississippi
|April 21
|April 18
|1,223
|237
|40.8
|7.9
|Missouri
|May 18
|April 19
|1,193
|352
|19.6
|5.8
|Montana
|April 26
|April 13
|258
|22
|25.8
|2.1
|Nebraska
|May 1
|April 24
|413
|459
|21.4
|24.2
|Nevada
|April 22
|April 18
|506
|916
|16.9
|30.5
|New Hampshire
|April 21
|April 15
|329
|32
|24.3
|2.4
|New Jersey
|April 8
|April 15
|1,844
|9,690
|20.7
|108.9
|New Mexico
|May 2
|April 21
|493
|603
|23.5
|28.7
|New York
|April 9
|April 8
|15,788
|15,618
|80.8
|80.1
|North Carolina
|April 23
|April 13
|2,446
|496
|23.6
|4.8
|North Dakota
|May 2
|April 17
|158
|666
|20.8
|87.6
|Ohio
|April 20
|April 8
|1,671
|544
|14.3
|4.7
|Oklahoma
|April 21
|April 22
|1,100
|813
|27.5
|20.8
|Oregon
|May 6
|April 21
|513
|171
|12.2
|4.1
|Pennsylvania
|April 16
|April 11
|1,574
|782
|12.3
|6.1
|Rhode Island
|April 19
|April 27
|254
|964
|24.0
|91.8
|South Carolina
|April 26
|April 24
|1,028
|442
|20.2
|8.7
|South Dakota
|May 2
|April 25
|191
|178
|21.6
|20.2
|Tennessee
|April 26
|April 15
|4,984
|587
|73.6
|8.7
|Texas
|May 5
|April 19
|5,768
|2,024
|20.1
|7.1
|Utah
|April 24
|April 25
|550
|186
|17.4
|5.9
|Vermont
|April 7
|March 23
|69
|35
|11.0
|5.6
|Virginia
|May 28
|April 20
|1,114
|1,399
|13.1
|16.5
|Washington
|April 19
|April 11
|1,545
|977
|20.5
|13.0
|West Virginia
|May 1
|April 16
|466
|182
|25.9
|10.1
|Wisconsin
|April 27
|April 17
|926
|644
|15.9
|11.1
|Wyoming
|May 3
|April 29
|134
|119
|23.2
|20.6