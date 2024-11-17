Cannavita dispensary brings fine-dining hospitality to cannabis

What makes a great restaurant experience? The food, obviously. Service is also paramount. And the space itself can’t be overlooked.

Astoria, Queens, is full of top-notch eateries, from Greek to Vietnamese to Venezuelan. Earlier this year, they added cannabis to the menu with the opening of a handful of legal dispensaries. One of the best is Cannavita Dispensary, located at 30-30 Steinway Street.

Cannavita general manager Allie Carney and owner Marko Popovic met years ago while working in New York City’s restaurant industry. They learned the ins and outs of how to provide guests with an unforgettable dining experience. Now, they have a fleet of native Queens budtenders working with them to apply the same hospitality principals to shopping for cannabis.

“Every brand has some story behind it. We want to provide Astoria the best possible products from the cannabis market.” Marko Popovic, co-owner of Cannavita

Cannavita is located on a street full of restaurants and stores. For commuters and munchers on the go, they provide quick work during a busy day. Cannavita’s menu offers hundreds of choices for consumers across flower and prerolls, edibles, vaporizers, and concentrates, with brands like Electraleaf, Chef For Higher, KIVA, Aeterna, and Blotter on deck. Their team largely hails from Queens as well, giving a local texture to patrons seeking recommendations.

(Christian Brown / Leafly)

“Marko and I have known each other for so many years; we come from restaurants, so now to finally have something [where] we can take that customer service and put it into reality—none of this is lost on us.” Allie Carney, manager at Cannavita

Popovic received his CAURD license along with a silent partner who had a previous cannabis charge. Both he and Carney emphasize that equity and social justice are a huge part of Cananvita’s model. Cannavita collaborates with justice-focused organizations like the Last Prisoner Project and hosts regular social events to elevate locals’ experiences with cannabis.

“Prioritizing people, justice-involved individuals, who’ve had their lives burned by the War on Drugs. We want to make sure that we contribute to those efforts.” Allie Carney, manager at Cannavita

Beyond Cannavita, Carney and Popovic encourage locals and visitors to indulge in the full Astoria experience when they visit. There’s an endless list of restaurants, riverside parks, and the museums (we love Museum of the Moving Image, an interactive museum that celebrates cinema, television and visual media) nearby.

As Cannavita’s one-year anniversary approaches in spring 2025, Carney says that the dispensary’s ethos is to be the best in the business, and to foster a sense of “peace and community and comfort,” for everyone who walks in the door.

(Christian Brown / Leafly)

Cannavita’s team delivers on that mission with a rich events schedule including yoga seshes in the morning and art gallery parties at night. Follow Cannavita on Leafly for updates on deals, events, and new product drops. And next time you’re in Astoria, stop by the posh storefront, which looks and feels like a luxurious tropical getaway from the concrete jungle.

What are you smoking, New York? Keep up with New York’s favorite strains, dispensaries, and events on Leafly‘s New York homepage.