Dr. Pierre-Kovler is a South Jamaica, Queens native who saw the harm caused by the failed War on Drugs up close. In 2023, Dr. Pierre-Kovler told One37pm.com that she approaches research, “just like a trained sniper.” She added, “We go through years and decades of training to develop a sixth sense, and to think about things in a unique way. So I think outside the traditional methods of cultivating.” (courtesy of TSA APPROVED)

Former NBA pro Iman Shumpert is dropping a cannabis brand with one of the state’s first licensed biomedical researchers. Shumpert is a lead ambassador for TSA APPROVED, a new brand he is launching with Glenmere Farms cultivation company. Glenmere Farms is run by Queens native Dr. Sha-Ron Pierre-Kovler. You can buy the brand at Torches by Polanco Brothers, just blocks from where Shumpert used to play at Madison Square Garden.

Dr. Pierre-Kovler’s background in marketing FDA approved products after completing her post-doctoral studies at Columbia University allowed for a seamless transition and safe landing for the TSA APPROVED brand. The TSA APPROVED brand, the brain child of NBA legend Iman Shumpert and Glenmere Farms is a first of its kind partnership. “We complement each other well, as we communicate the benefits of incorporating cannabis into a wellness journey as it has been a tool we’ve used for muscle relaxation. Cannabinoids have been found to have anti-inflammatory properties contributing to recovery and post-exercise treatment.”

“TSA APPROVED is about providing premium quality cannabis at an accessible price point. We’re focused on patient access and creating products that deliver a consistent, premium experience without the premium markup.” Iman Shumpert

For Shumpert, the legal brand also represents growth from one of the most challenging moment of his NBA career. In 2022, Shumpert was arrested after TSA reportedly found six ounces of cannabis in his luggage. The name TSA APPROVED flips the unfortunate incident into an inspiring one for legacy cannabis users like Shumpert, who have had their freedom and employment challenged simply for using the plant.

“We hope to work with many professional athletes as we tell their stories about the medical benefits of plant medicine. Evidence indicates cannabis use among athletes can improve oxygenation of tissues, reduce muscle spasms, and enhance pain management. This brand represents a call to action amongst leaders in organized sports. Iman has used cannabis to alleviate the pain of multiple sports injuries during his tenure in the league.” Dr. Sha-Ron Pierre-Kovler

The first sale took place at Torches, between Dr. Pierre-Kovler, and Olleigh Barrett, a Social & Economic Equity applicant awaiting her license from the state. Barrett purchased a 3.5 gram eighth jar of TSA’s Jet Lag strain at Torches by Polanco Brothers dispensary in Manhattan. Dr. Pierre-Kovler donned a leather lab coat by Alhassan Toure to celebrate her journey from the lab to legal dispensary shelves.

“Doctors were quick to hand out opiates to athletes, I am more interested in using cannabis to recover from injury, including topicals”. Dr. Sha-Ron said. “From a patient advocacy and access perspective, we are proud to bring high quality options where the product has been grown in a state of the art indoor facility and undergone a stringent testing process where we can assure purchasers that our product is safe and effective, free from harmful contaminants. We look forward to continuing to build Glenmere Farms product line this Spring.”

Following the April launch of TSA APPROVED at TORCHES by Polanco Brothers, Shumpert and Dr. Pierre-Kovler plan to expand to additional dispensaries throughout New York State, creating a series of branded takeover experiences that bring premium cannabis to communities across the region and provide a safe landing for cannabis consumers.