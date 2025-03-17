By Robb Reefa

In New York, strong weed is sometimes called “pain.” But when rec dispensaries started opening in 2023, the legal flower was painfully average. Early releases weren’t packing much punch because the state limited growers to harsh outdoor conditions and limited greenhouse space. That meant no Zaza, no chronic, no loud for the heavy duty stoners.

But a new day has finally come.

Indoor is everywhere. Existing brands have upgraded their menus fast now that better bud is available. And hundreds of newly licensed brands from the legacy and out-of-state markets are debuting quality work on shelves everyday. via newly released micro-businesses and cultivation licenses. For 2025 and beyond, here are the craft and commercial brands delivering top-flight flower to New York shelves and where to find them right now.

Runtz

By unanimous decision — budtenders and smokers say that Runtz is the new reigning champ of New York flower. The 2019 Leafly Strain of the year grew into a national brand powered by Lemon Cherry Gelato-adjacent genetics. Plus master marketing from Runtz brand co-founders Ray Bama and Yung LB. Earlier this year, the official Runtz pack debuted to rave reviews in New York dispensaries. Obama Runtz and Trump Runtz have been hard to keep in stock. Happy hunting!

This craft quality grower made a huge name for himself on the legacy market. Now he’s partnering with top dispensaries like Good Grades and Torches for limited drops. His first run sold out in a few hours earlier this month. Stay tuned to Good Grades and Torches on Leafly for menu updates and restocks from The Mechanic’s Farm.

Rolling Green

This may be the most respected brand among budtenders in New York. No matter who we talked to, Rolling Green got a nod in the discussion for best flower in New York state dispensaries. They aren’t hard to find. Hit the button to roll with the best.

Rec Roots

Loud since day one: Rec Roots is run by true OGs of the New York legacy community. They are now leaders of the legal space with top genetics that keep smokers stuck. Try Red Sangria or Sour Zkittlez at a dispensary near you.

ADK

Upstate in Albany, our friends at Stage One swear by ADK. Strains like White Truffle x Devil Driver and Alien Apple Kush fly as soon as they come in, according to budtenders in New York dispensaries.

Synergy

Synergy’s dialed in on the strains high-end smokers are looking for. Sweet and pungent genetics like Blue Gushers, Sour Space Rocks, and Pink Guava Synergy are available now in The Bronx (Bleu Leaf), Manhattan (Torches), Queens (Weedside), satisfying the real Zaza lovers.

The team at Nicklz shared some Rhythm flower on a night out. We were impressed by the nug structure and terps on the Zoap and Animal Mintz strains. Available statewide, click below to find Rhythm at a nearby dispensary on Leafly.

STA Exotic (cultivated by Torrwood Farm)

“We’re never going to be the Walmart of cannabis,” says Torrwood Farm owner Lucas Kerr. “But we don’t want to be a mom and pop. We want to be somewhere in the middle.” (Torrwood Farm)

Cultivated by Torrwood Farm, New Yorkers are grabbing STA Exotic’s premium flower and infused pre-rolls by the handful. Grown in 200-year old living soil, STA livest up to its exotic name.

Super Dope

I recently tried this brand from Good Grades and gave it a great review overall. They got pulled from shelves momentarily, due to censorship on their Hentai-themed packaging. But more drops are coming from this high-demand craft quality brand.

Pinks

Pinks Spring ’25 collection includes this gorgeous stash box, loaded with accessories and flower. (courtesy of Pinks)

This brand is working multiple farms across the state to deliver high-end flower and pre-rolls. Their rose petal joints enhance classic strains like Pink Runtz on their menu.

This micro-license brand has been around for years in New York’s legacy space. Their first legal release is a hit, and shows steady development over the years. The Sensei Cult always puts cannabis above clout. And that dedication translates to their legal flower.

Cookies

That Badu has been a favorite at Leafly since 2023. Another gift to New York smokers is Apples & Bananas – a Cali classic that blends Compound Genetics and Cookies flavors into an all-time strain.

Heady Tree

This brand is hard to locate on dispensary shelves. So don’t sleep if you see it. Budtenders are known to save some of their check when they see this on the menu.

Leal does it better than most. Which is impressive for the volume of flower they produce. The attention to detail is pristine according to the budtenders and buyers we spoke to at New York dispensaries.

Classic staples like Lemon Cherry Gelato and Sherbert are dialed in by these experts of the New York indoor game. GOTHAM shoppers and budtenders swear by the brand’s menu.

Rolling Stoned

New York essential strains like Uptown Haze are available in limited supply at dispesaries like The Bronx Joint.

House of Strains Staff Picks

16105 29th Ave, Flushing, NY — recreational 5 (3) We saw our friends at House of Strains and got their staff’s top picks for New York flower. Their high standards for flower means their menu always lives up to the store’s name. Here’s what they had to say about New York’s top flower brands. Order from House of Strains

With strains like Wet Dream and WAP, Zizzle is flying off of shelves. Their whole flower eighths are a cut above most brands. And they’re not hard to find statewide. Next time you’re in Queens, stop by House of Strains for one of the state’s best selections of Zizzle flower.

Doobie Labs

No hesitation. this is one of the most popular brands on New York dispensary shelves. Doobie Labs is an instant buy for true tokers in New York.

Ghost.

Strains like Hot Glue and BBK are some of Ghost’s best sellers. Their 7-gram jars are supernatural.