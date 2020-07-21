Shepard Fairey’s 76-acre cannabis crop art will blow your mind

When internationally acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey got together with the folks at Charlotte’s Web, the most well-known brand in the CBD industry, you knew something good was going to come out of the collaboration.

The design is beautiful. The scope of the project takes your breath away.

But we had no idea it was going to be this good.

Late last year, Fairey, who’s best known for his iconic 2008 Obama “HOPE” poster, collaborated on Charlotte’s Web’s Trust the Earth campaign, through Fairey’s creative agency Studio Number One. They decided to craft a visual statement using an entire field of cannabis—legally, it’s hemp, which contains CBD but less than 0.3% THC—in the farm town of McPherson, Kansas.

The design itself it beautiful. But then you pull back and get a sense of the scale, in the photo below, and the scope of the project takes your breath away.

That’s a house in the upper left corner



Grown and mown by a Kansas farmer

Studio Number One and Fairey’s original art was grown and mown on 3,049,200 square feet of farmland. The installation required one farmer mowing for one week using GPS to guide the process. The final field art, installed by Precision Mazes, is so large that it required a local farmer’s plane to achieve enough height to photograph the entire Trust The Earth field art installation.

The image is so big it required an airplane to photograph the entire Trust The Earth field art installation.

“This art is the visual and naturally living embodiment of Charlotte’s Web’s mission to unleash the healing powers of botanicals,” said Deanie Elsner, CEO for Charlotte’s Web. “And, we hope this inspires many to join us in fighting for sound federal and state regulations.”

“A farmer’s field is a place to cultivate life-changing ideas and grow a voice for those still seeking hemp-based wellness. Through this powerful artwork, we experience a coalition between earth and humanity, and our journey to create sustainable, natural wellness. In the case of hemp, revolutionary wellness. Our purpose is to ignite conversations that open access to hemp in all states that have yet to provide this choice,” said Jared Stanley, Chief Cultivation Officer and a co-founder of Charlotte’s Web.

“Whether it’s a mural in Brooklyn, a poster in your home, or a field in Kansas, Studio Number One understands the power of art to compel change. SNO worked with Charlotte’s Web to call on citizens to Trust the Earth,” said Shepard Fairey.

The “Trust The Earth” campaign supports Charlotte’s Web’s mission to open up access to hemp CBD, especially for those who depend on it for quality of life. Its purpose is to raise awareness of the need for improved and equal access to hemp-derived CBD products for everyone in every US state. Founded in 2014, the Stanley Brothers set out to change perceptions about the health potential of hemp, forwarded laws, and inspired vital research.

Bruce Barcott Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America. View Bruce Barcott's articles