Torrwood Farm grows their cannabis in living, 200-year-old soil

For nearly two centuries, this New York farm has harvested organic crops, horses, and now, legal cannabis.

Immigrants have always come to the United States in search of a better life. But they can’t anticipate what their descendants might do in a new land. Lucas Kerr’s industrious ancestors likely never would have guessed that, one day, sprawling cannabis plants would grow on their family farm.

Kerr’s family came from Scotland in 1840, settling in the Catskills in 1846 on a few hundred acres to jumpstart their American dream. Torrwood Farm, as it’s called, has been many things over the last two centuries—harvests of organic crops, a horse farm, replanting sites for chestnut trees, and a water farm with some of the cleanest water in the country. Now, the leafy stalks of cannabis grow among black walnut trees, seasonal veggies, and apple orchards.

“We’re never going to be the Walmart of cannabis,” says Torrwood Farm owner Lucas Kerr. “But we don’t want to be a mom and pop. We want to be somewhere in the middle.” (Torrwood Farm)

Kerr didn’t expect to go into farming. He’d visit the historical site with his extended family for holidays, but his dreams lay elsewhere. During the Iraq War, Kerr joined the military, working his way up the ranks to the coveted 75th Ranger regiment. He did, as he puts it, “quite a few” tours, and rejoined civilian life with a business plan contracting with the Department of Defense. But he was noticing that many of his fellow veterans weren’t faring so well. Veterans dealing with injuries were given opioids without much supervision or consideration for adverse effects, while others struggled to cope with the post-traumatic stress of combat after an abrupt return home.

“I lost more friends to suicide and to the opioid epidemic, where the VA was just giving out pills like candy… It was insane. As I got more involved and evolved within the cannabis industry, I just said, ‘this is the answer for a lot of these guys.’” Lucas Kerr, Torrwood Farm

Kerr discovered, as many veterans—including cannabis pioneer Dennis Peron—do, cannabis provided a holistic, medicinal alternative. While New York had established its medical marijuana industry in 2016, it exclusively licensed multistate operators with a limited range of products.

After the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Kerr began researching hemp, hoping to eventually manufacture bandages for the army. He was living in California when the pandemic hit, but took the risk to fly back to New York and break ground on his first hemp harvest. “I just bootstrapped it and went out there with no farming experience, and just started figuring it out on the fly,” he told Leafly this fall.

Kerr began farming hemp in anticipation of New York’s adult-use legalization, and got his cultivation license in 2022; he later also acquired licenses for processing and distribution. But cannabis is a fickle plant, and after a long search for the perfect lead grower, Kerr hired Paul Bernal to take the cultivation reins.

Bernal grew up in New England but learned the cannabis trade in Humboldt, California. His methods reflect the symbiotic, California approach. He tries to feed the grow from materials found around the farm, harness the sunlight, and cultivate for both terpenes and cannabinoids.

“We want to give people uniqueness…The one thing that I was always taught from these old hippies is, ‘take care of the soil.’ It’s all about the local biology that you put into the soil—that then will give you the best outcome you could expect with working with nature for that year. So every year is different. Every plant is different.” Paul Bernal, Torrwood Famrs

Torrwood currently cultivates, processes, and distributes a growing roster of products, including flower for Doobie Labs, prerolls for Dash and Weekenders, and a new line of gummy edibles. Both Paul and Lucas anticipate 2025 will be the year for Torrwood’s own brand to launch with a line of unique genetics to allow consumers, as Bernal puts it, “push the vision into whatever direction that they want to go into.” The harvest season has become a family affair, with Kerr relatives pouring in to help prune the plants.