Seattle is an internationally recognized culinary hotspot, the foodie capital of the PNW (sorry, Portland), and one of the best places to get the munchies on the planet. Late-night holes in the wall, Michelin-star winners, and lightning-fast grab-and-go spots are all on the menu for the well-baked cannabis lover, and that’s not even mentioning the incredible dishes that you can only get here in Jet City.

Leafly has the good fortune to call Seattle home, and our team of locals put their heads and stomachs together to assemble a list of the top spots for munchie-munching in Seattle. Check out our list when the cravings come calling, and save yourself from wasting time deciding what to eat when you could just be eating.

We know you know, but it must be said: make sure to plan ahead. Pick up your food to-go ahead of your smoke sesh, or make sure you aren’t too high to be a good customer if you decide to dine in. Being too stoned to order is a bad look, and driving around after consuming cannabis is an even worse one. Be chill, be safe, or go hungry.

If you decide that a picnic is in order, or you could just use an activity post pig-out, check out our list of the best places to be high in Seattle for a rundown of the town’s top spots. For a little help taking your munchie experience to an even higher level, click the link below to find strains that’ll whet anyone’s appetite.

Capitol Hill | 1500 Broadway E | Vegan and Kosher options

8:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (Mon-Thu, Sun) 8:30 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. (Fri, Sat)

Hawk Dogs is the savior of a thousand bar crawls and one of the city’s true late-night favorites. Their bright yellow sign is like a lighthouse during the dark and rainy night, guiding hungry stoners and other late-night wanderers to safe harbor and cheap, delicious hot dogs. Long after Capitol Hill’s other kitchens have gone cold, Hawk Dogs will never abandon you, staying open til 4:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 on the other days of the week. If you’re a night owl who’s frequently frustrated that the city can’t match your hours, stop by Hawk Dogs and discover how much better a hot dog tastes by moonlight.

Menu recommendation: Hot Link Sausage Seattle Dog



The Seattle Dog rules, and we will not be taking any feedback about it. Hawk Dogs’ slightly spicy hot links elevate the Jet City culinary triumph, combining with the cream cheese and grilled onions for a bite that tickles nearly all your taste buds at once. Stoner pro tip: Go ahead and order two.

Chinatown-International District | 656 S King Street | Vegetarian options

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Mon, Wed-Sun)

Kau Kau is an unassuming shop in the International District with an awning that boasts that they have the best BBQ in town. They back up this claim with gusto, serving up piles of delicious, tender pork, duck, chicken, and spare ribs all grilled to perfection in the authentic, time-honed Chinese style. If you become a real carnivore when you’re consuming cannabis, then a visit to Kau Kau will give you plenty to sink your teeth into, all wrapped up in a charming, wholesome little shop. Eat in or order to go, Kau Kau’s juicy, tender BBQ earns all the accolades regardless.

Menu recommendation: BBQ Pork



Kau Kau is very proud of their BBQ pork. And rightly so! It’s their signature menu item, and just a few bites will tell you why; fall-off-the-bone doesn’t really even begin to cover it. Tender, slightly smoky, and best paired with a spicy mustard sauce, Kau Kau’s BBQ pork is any meat lover’s dream.

Greenlake | 7311 Aurora Avenue N | Vegetarian options

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 (Mon-Thu) 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. (Fri, Sat) 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Sun)

If you're heading to Beth's and need to restock your stash, swing by Hi-Top Cannabis. They're one of our area favorites!

We’re gonna say three words to you, just three words: Unlimited hash browns. If you’re still reading and haven’t bolted for the nearest bus stop already, then let us repeat, Beth’s Cafe in Greenlake is an all-American diner, founded way back in 1954, that offers all-you-can-eat hash browns that their staff are not shy about offering. They’re open all night on Friday and Saturday, so don’t worry about waking up early to enjoy their breakfast stylings. Go as stoned as you please and enjoy the customer-art covered walls while eating your massive pile of ENDLESS HASH BROWNS.

Menu recommendation: Breakfast Tacos



A Beth’s specialty, their Breakfast Tacos combine the best parts of multiple meals into a culinary experience that hits hard, day or night. Served with Beth’s all-you-can-eat hash browns and additional toppings for just 50¢, so you can pig out while saving your budget for more important things, like more weed.

Wallingford | 111 NE 45th Street | Multiple locations | No vegetarian options

10:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. (every day)

Only in Seattle is “I’m going to get high and eat a big bag of Dick’s” a valid evening plan. Dick’s burgers may not be the “best” burgers in the city; that honor goes to Loretta’s Northwesterner, or whichever burger place will make you the least mad at us. But Dick’s burgers are fast, they are cheap, and they are absolutely goddamn amazing when you’re blazed. Dick’s are as Seattle as the Space Needle and flannel, so much so that if you’ve spent even a single moment in the Emerald City, you could have guessed they’d find their way to this list. We love their Wallingford location, but in our book, any Dick’s is a good Dick’s.

Menu recommendation: No



Telling a Seattleite what to order at Dick’s is sort of like telling someone how to sign their own name, such is the personal connection between the Emerald City and its most famous burger joint. Discovering your unique order by building a combo from Dick’s five options is as much the process of becoming a local as learning to love the rain.

Outside Nacho Borracho.

Capitol Hill | 209 Broadway E | Vegan & vegetarian options

4 p.m. – 2 a.m. (Mon–Fri) 12 p.m. – 4 a.m. (Sat & Sun)

Nachos are already a hall-of-fame munchies food, even if you only have a handful of chips and shredded cheese. Imagine, then, what the nachos you can find at Noches en Oaxaca, located inside the Nacho Borracho cocktail bar, will do to your munchie-craving mind. Noches en Oaxaca is the in-house restaurant supporting Nacho Borracho, and we’re the real winners of their team-up. Nacho Borracho is a sticker-covered cantina that already had peerless late-night vibes, so we recommend toking up, grabbing a booth, and keeping your tab open so the nachos just don’t stop. Snag a specialty cocktail if you’re so inclined, and revel in the experience of Oaxaca by way of Seatown.

Menu recommendation: Birria Nachos



You can snag nachos from Noches en Oaxaca with a variety of proteins, but for our money, you can’t beat the Birria. We aren’t privy to exactly how they’re preparing the meat (witchcraft, maybe), but whatever spices they’re adding are working.

Belltown | 2303 3rd Avenue | Multiple locations | Vegetarian & Vegan options

7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Mon, Thur-Sun)

For a dispensary near Biscuit Bitch, we suggest The Bakeréé. Their friendly neighborhood budtenders are some of the best in Belltown. Ask for a recommendation!

Wake and bakers are a tragically underserved munchie demographic, but there’s a bitch out in Belltown trying to change that. Biscuit Bitch has transformed biscuits and gravy into an art form. Their “trailer park to table” fare has southern charm to spare, and enough thick, hearty gravy on each of their dishes to warm your bones through the week. We recommend getting delivery and leaving your pajamas on; Biscuit Bitch is a popular spot, and the hustle and bustle might not match your hazy morning vibes.

Menu recommendation: Hot Mess Bitch



No shame in being messy when the situation calls for it. This pile of breakfast goodness comes with garlic grits, two eggs your way, shredded cheese, a split hot link, and pickled jalapenos, with heaps of Biscuit Bitch’s signature gravy. It’s a flavor bonanza that you deserve, you bitch, you.

U District | 4730 University Way NE #108 | Multiple locations | Vegetarian options

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Mon-Thu) 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. (Fri, Sat) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Sun)

We love a spot that leans in. Yes, there is no need to worry if you’re too bleary-eyed to order from Cheba Hut; they are well aware that many of their customers are a bit blazed, and they don’t mind. They even encourage it! They take care of the world’s hungry stoners by offering tried-and-true sandwich options for dine-in and delivery, plus some inspired sandwich combinations that only a chef familiar with every type of pot could dream up. Cheba completes the package with cannabis-friendly decor and packaging, so ordering a sub from their team feels like coming home.

Menu recommendation: White Widow



A variation on the classic chicken, bacon, ranch sub, Cheba Hut’s White Widow is a meal and a strain pairing all in one. Messy, delicious, and diverse enough flavor-wise to satisfy every craving at once, the highest praise we can give the White Widow sub is that it earns the association with the legendary strain.

Ballard | 1447 NW Ballard Way | Vegetarian options

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Tue, Wed) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Thur, Fri), 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Sat) 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Sun)

Mike’s is a restaurant out of a Seattle long gone, a gruff, no-nonsense dive bar with a wry sense of humor and the best chili in Seattle. If you ever find yourself getting a bit tired of the hipsters, the tech bros, or even just the rain, then Mike’s is an amazing place to get a little bit of authenticity. A joint before a Mike’s visit gets you on just the right level to enjoy the jokes, and you can even stand on a spot where Guy Fieri once stood, which high you will think is awesome.

Menu recommendation: Chili Pasta



For the uninitiated, fear not. While Chili Pasta may sound like a bit of a bizarre combination of flavors, a pantry-clearing meal for the time between grocery runs, it is actually a munchie-food par excellence, and Mike’s is going to make it better than any other place in the city. Pair with a Rainer tallboy for a classic Seattle experience.

Beacon Hill | 2521 15th Avenue S | Vegetarian options

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri)

If you're in the same neighborhood as Hiroshi's, you aren't too far from The Green Door, a top-class dispensary and one of our southside go-tos.

Hiroshi Egashira has been one of Seattle’s favorite chefs for decades, a master of sushi who has been catering top events and M’s games for years. You can get the prepackaged stuff from a few grocery stores around town, but we recommend heading down to the exclusively take-out location in Beacon Hill for the freshest bites from the legendary chef. The sushi is the main event at Hiroshi’s, but they also offer a suite of teriyaki shop standards that can round out a post-session meal with traditional favorites like edamame, yakisoba, takoyaki, and more all making an appearance.

Menu recommendation: Seattle Roll



What else could we have picked? Seattle’s own sushi roll is an Emerald City favorite, and the combination of creamy and savory flavors is just the pair that a sushi-craving cannasseur needs. Hiroshi’s is affordable enough that you’ll want to order a few rolls so you can enjoy the great flavors long after the initial craving has passed.

Capitol Hill | 522 19th Avenue E (multiple locations) | Vegan options

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Mon-Thu, Sun) 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Fri, Sat)

The cookie is certainly having a moment. After a long stretch as a backbencher in the dessert lineup, the cookie has finally made its way into the spotlight, and in Seattle, that effort is being led by Hello Robin. Their cookies are everything you could want out of a munchie snack; perfectly baked, sweet enough to put a smile on your face without making your teeth hurt, and available by the dozen. Snag a box, pick a movie, light your bong, and have a gourmet snack-time experience.

Menu recommendation: Orange Habenero Chocolate Chip Cookie



The cookie that put Hello Robin on the map is still our favorite option of theirs for a sweet stoned snack. The bright citrus, hot and smoky pepper, and rich chocolate come together in baked-goods alchemy to create a cookie that you’ll never forget, and with Hello Robin, you can trust that every cookie they offer will be as well-baked as you.

Queen Anne | 2576 Aurora Ave N | Rotating menu

5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Tue-Sat)

Seattle is a world-class dining city, and our crown jewel is Canlis. It’s one of the top restaurants in America, and we would be doing our city’s culinary scene a grave disservice if we did not mention that, yeah, the food tastes pretty good when you’re stoned, too. Put on your best clothes, make sure you do not smell like weed, and be treated to a Michelin-star-winning experience of international fame and gorgeous views. This is the only spot on the list that absolutely 100% requires a reservation, so make sure you plan your consumption well ahead of time to be able to enjoy Canlis to its fullest.

Menu recommendation: Not that sort of place



Listen, we’re writers and weed lovers, not chefs. The team of experts at Canlis is going to be able to tell you what you want to eat a whole lot better than we can. We can’t even say for sure what’ll be on the menu at Canlis when you arrive, so our advice is to simply relax, come in with an open mind and empty stomach, and let the wizards carry you away.

Pioneer Square | 159 Yesler Way | Vegetarian and Kosher options

9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Mon–Fri) 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Sat)

Tat's is just a few blocks south from another of our favorite dispensaries, Have a Heart. Stop by and tell them we sent you!

Tat’s brings the real-deal East Coast experience to the West Coast. Yes, you read that right, Tat’s will give you an authentic sandwich of the sort you’d find in New York without having to trek all the way over or deal with any New Yorkers. Getting a bit toasted makes Tat’s achievement of bringing the best of back east out to the Emerald City taste even sweeter, and their sandwiches are big enough that you’ll be reveling in the flavor for a long, long time. Stop by for lunch or breakfast after a wake and bake, and find out what all the fuss is about.

Menu recommendation: Philly CheeseSteak



No matter if you’ve spent some time in the city of brotherly love and you’re looking for an authentic fix, or if you just can’t get enough of goopy, cheesy goodness, we recommend a bowl and a Philly CheeseSteak. Make sure to get it Tat’s Way; the man knows what he’s talking about.

Inside at Yoshino. Spicy Chicken Teriyaki pictured.

First Hill | 1010 Madison Street | Vegetarian options

10 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri)

Yoshino is the platonic ideal of a Seattle teriyaki restaurant, a no-frills eaterie where the focus is firmly on the only thing that matters: the food. You won’t find any gimmicks that drive up the price at Yoshino; it just doesn’t need them to stand head and shoulders above Seattle’s many, many teriyaki spots. All they have is counter service, a TV showing the news or anime (One Piece, usually), and an unrivaled commitment to fast, delicious teriyaki that they serve by the truckload. Getting baked beforehand is a force multiplier at Yoshino, not a requirement, but if you’re looking to fall face-first into a pile of teriyaki and hang out with Luffy & the crew, you just won’t find better in the whole of Rain City.

Menu recommendation: Spicy Chicken Teriyaki



A house specialty that deserves far more words than we can give it here. Yoshino’s is just spicy enough, ready immediately, and usually comes with a free joke from the man behind the counter. Get it with the sauce on—Yoshino’s teriyaki sauce is one of the city’s finest culinary treasures, and you don’t want to miss a bite.

Wallingford | 2323 N 45th Street (multiple locations) | Vegetarian options

11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat)

A grab-and-go favorite that is half top-tier poke bar and half mini mart corner store, the Stop N Shop & Poke Bar on 45th Street is seemingly designed for stoners who need a poke fix. If you’re the type that likes to fortify yourself at home when smoking and only ventures out when the munchies become unbearable, then the Stop N Shop will have you stocked with snacks and fresh poke and back in your safe space before the paranoia sets in.

Menu recommendation: Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl



Stop N Shop & Poke Bar’s flagship bowl comes piled very, very high with toppings. It’s a verifiable mountain of flavor, so pack your climbing gear; summiting this poke bowl is going to be no small feat, but it will be a tasty one.

Queen Anne | 544 Elliott Ave W #3910 | No vegetarian options

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Mon-Thu) 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Do you like your chicken hot? Like, really hot, not what can pass for hot in a generally weak-palated town like Seattle? Lower Queen Anne’s Sisters and Brothers has what you need with scolvels to spare. Their incredibly tasty, hand-breaded chicken is hot enough that our team had to tap out way before we reached their highest level of spice, but if you’re tougher than us, then we recommend lighting up a chill indica strain and stopping by. The 70s kitsch decor and mirrored walls will provide you with plenty of fun things to look at while you wolf down Seattle’s spiciest chicken, so set up camp and dine in.

Menu recommendation: Chicken and Waffles



We cannot express to you just how firmly the team at Sisters and Brothers are not playing around with their spicy chicken. We recommend starting off with their Chicken and Waffle combo to ease into it; the fluffy waffle and sweet maple syrup will give your taste buds a break from the onslaught of beautiful spice that’s headed your way.

Capitol Hill | 722 E Pike Street | Vegetarian & Vegan options

4 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Tue–Thu) 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. (Fri) 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. (Sat) 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Sun)

One of our favorite spots in the city, and perhaps the most Seattle of all our Seattle locations, Life on Mars is a cocktail bar/record store, with craft cocktails and a plant-based, vegetarian menu. Named for the Bowie song and nestled just off Broadway, Life on Mars is short on sailors fighting in the dance hall but long on good feelings, friendly staff, and great tunes. Even if you aren’t usually keen on vegetarian options for your munchie fare, the food at Life on Mars is, dare we say, out of this world.

Menu recommendation: Mars Platter/Florentine & the Machine



The Mars Platter brings together cauliflower wings in four flavors, vegan “krab” cakes, and an order of their famed brussels sprouts for a smorgasbord of veggie delights. If you stop by for brunch instead, then you can’t top the Florentine & the Machine breakfast bowl for a different sort of plant-based experience that’ll have you buzzing.

Lake City | 12348 Lake City Way NE | Vegan and dairy-free options

2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (every day)

A charming spot up on Lake City Way, Lil’ Tiger Ice Cream is a timeless ice cream shop that serves up big scoops in a friendly atmosphere. It’s hard to find any small-town charm in Seattle, but Lil’ Tiger has managed to capture some with their soft pink paint job and unpretentious style. Stopping by while high will give you such a warm feeling that you’ll worry your ice cream will melt even faster than usual, so make sure to eat fast. Lil’ Tiger’s handmade ice cream and waffle cones, combined with an uplifting, euphoric strain, will give you a smile so big it may start to hurt after a while. Our remedy? More ice cream.

Menu recommendation: Tigers Caramel Sundae



Lil’ Tiger uses homemade caramel in their ice cream, and boy, can you tell. It boasts a rich, deep sweetness and just a hint of salt that’ll excite your inner child and outer adult alike. We like to go all out on the sundae when we head to Lil’ Tiger, with whipped cream and cherries, but don’t sleep on the waffle cone either.

Chinatown-International District | 600 5th Avenue S | Vegan options

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. (every day)

Uwajimaya isn’t like any other entry on this list. The Seattle location of this local chain of asian grocery stores has a well-earned reputation as an emporium of asian ingredients that has been faithfully serving Seattle’s population for years. What landed them on this list, however, is that they are also a peerless source for snacks produced or primarily marketed in East Asia. Folks, the truth is that our snack game here in the States suffers in the international comparison as badly as our healthcare system, and the processed munchie snacks that are available at Uwajimaya far, far outstrip any Western grocery store in town. Stock up before your next session and revel in the flavors you can only find at Uwajimaya.

“Menu” recommendation: Milkita Milk Candy



Silence, doubters! Milk candy might be a bit strange-sounding to our ears, but this Indonesian brand’s creamy delights are just strange and delicious enough to get your mind and taste buds racing. Our favorite is the banana milkshake variety, but go ahead and buy a few packs when you stop by; it’ll be hard to stop eating once you start.

West Seattle | 4559 California Avenue SW | Vegetarian options

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (breakfast, every day) 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (happy hour every day)

The second of our incredible munchies spots that also happen to be record stores, if you can believe it, Easy Street is a world-famous vinyl emporium with an attached cafe that serves breakfast, lunch, and happy hour snacks on the daily. A music-loving stoner will be in heaven at Easy Street; spend some time digging through the many, many records at one of West Seattle’s coolest spots, then retire to the cafe for a tall cup of coffee and your breakfast of choice. We also would be remiss if we didn’t mention the musically-inclined naming conventions on the menu; we tip our hats, from one pun-loving team to another.

Menu recommendation: James Browns



Hash browns in the morning after a touch of weed is a wonderful experience, and Easy Street does it better than most with their James Browns. A mountain of shredded hash browns with tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, red peppers, and your choice of protein, they’ll have you feeling super bad in the best way.

Cental District | 501 23rd Avenue | Multiple locations | No vegetarian options

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri) 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Sat) 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Sun)

Seattle is literally as far away from the southern US as it is possible to be and still be in the lower 48, but you can butter our biscuit (are we saying that right?) if Ezell’s doesn’t make us forget that fact. Ezell’s serves chicken tenders by the pound, each lovingly breaded and fried to a golden perfection. Add in Ezell’s copious side dishes and home-baked desserts, and you’ve got a Seattle legend that is just waiting for your blazed self to walk through the front door.

Menu recommendation: Chicken Livers



What, you were expecting drumsticks? Ezell’s Chicken Livers are one of their “special-tee” items that you won’t find nearly anywhere else in the city, and for good reason; we only trust Ezell’s to utilize this little-used chicken part to its full potential.

U District | 4235 University Way NE | Vegetarian Options

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (every day)

Pho Shizzle is one of our favorite Vietnamese spots in the U District, a quick, easy, and delicious eaterie with a name that earns a gentleman’s lol from our team. Pun-based naming convention aside, Pho Shizzle brings their pho fast and hot, with plenty of fixings and an all-star peanut sauce for spring roll dipping. Rock on over after you’re next smoke sesh for a banh mi or your pho of choice for an incredible munchie fest, just be careful; the soup bowls are so big you’re liable to get lost.

Menu recommendation: Pho Do Bien



We’re a bit partial to seafood as protein of choice in our pho, so even though Pho Sizzle’s many turf options are well worth trying, our hearts belong to the sea. Their Pho Do Bien comes with squid, scallops, and prawns for a delicious, hearty soup that tastes just like the city feels on a rainy day.

Beacon Hill | 2424 Beacon Ave S | No vegetarian options

Open 24 hours (every day)

No, we aren’t confused. The Beacon Hill Shell station is not like any other gas station in the city, or the world, for that matter. Instead of just offering day-old donuts and road-trip fare like some other gas stations, this Shell offers what is widely considered the finest fried catfish in the city. Drop in for a refill on the chips and soda that form the backbone of most at-home smoke sessions, plus a mindblowing selection of fried favorites. This Shell station reminds us that great things can come in some pretty surprising packages.

Menu recommendation: Fried Catfish



The winner with no contest. Warm, flaky, crispy on the outside without being overly chewy on the inside, and handed to you by a no-nonsense clerk and with tartar sauce on the side. What else could you possibly need from fried catfish, stoned or sober?

Outside Hot Mama’s. House Combo slice pictured.

Capitol Hill | 700 E Pine Street | Vegetarian options

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (every day)

Like any American city of significant size, Seattle is subject to a constant, rollicking debate about pizza, the most important thing in life. Right now, somebody, somewhere in Seattle, is about to come to blows over it; opinions are that strong. For our team of Seattleites, though, the answer is clear. When we’re flying high and needing a pie, Hot Mama’s is who we call. While the other late-night two-word-named pizza spot, Big Mario’s, gets the most honorable of mentions, something about Hot Mama’s sauce and cheese just hits so right after you’ve passed around the bong. Ordering a pizza from Hot Mama’s will make you the hero of the smoking circle, but don’t sleep on letting Hot Mama take care of you when you’re solo, either.

Menu recommendation: House Combo



Don’t overthink it. Pizza doesn’t need to be complicated, and Hot Mama’s quality ingredients, amazing sauce, and dynamite crust do more than enough to feed your munchies needs, with the ideal amount of grease and cheese. The combo comes with pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, and onions, AKA the perfect pizza toppings for a stoney night in.

Lower Queen Anne | 108 W Roy Street | Vegetarian options

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Mon-Thu) 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Fri, Sat)

Sometimes a greasy spoon just isn’t what your well-toasted self needs. If your current vibe calls for cute drinks and evening wear, then we recommend The Sitting Room for a stoner’s night on the town. It’s a cozy little spot with gorgeous, well-crafted cocktails and small plates perfect for a date between two cannasseurs or a small group of friends looking for a place to fashionably unwind. Of all Seattle’s trendy cocktail bars, The Sitting Room sets itself apart by curating an effortlessly elegant aura that will have you feeling like Audrey Hepburn by way of Cheech Marin.

Menu recommendation: Ultimate Munchywrap & Damn Fine Negroni



The Sitting Room knows what the people want. Their Ultimate Munchywrap is the pinnacle of high-class dining that’s as stoned as you, a crunchy dream that contains all the fixings you’d like to see in a burrito wrapped around a tostada and grilled. Pair with their aptly-named Damn Fine Negroni for a meal that we would like to induct into the munchies food hall of fame.

Capitol Hill | 1650 E Olive Way | Multiple locations | Vegetarian options

4:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Mon-Fri) 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Sat, Sun)

Seattle’s most decadent munchies spot, bar none. The team at Hot Cakes are master chocolatiers who will have a sweet-toothed cannabis lover feeling like they’ve made it to paradise. After starting out in the Ballard farmers’ market, Hot Cakes has grown to be a citywide operation, with additional spots in Capitol Hill and SODO, so more folks than ever can have access to their exquisitely gooey confections. If you consider yourself a chocolate fanatic or even just a casual enjoyer of dessert foods, then you owe it to yourself to swing by Hot Cakes to see what the masters of sweetness are cooking up.

Menu recommendation: S’Mores Molten Cake



The S’mores Molten Cake from Hot Cakes is a revelation to the stoned palate. Freshly-baked, still warm cake, expertly toasted marshmallow, and crumbly graham cracker all covered in a thick chocolate syrup, with a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream to top it all off. Be still, our chocolate-loving hearts, we are in love.

And that’s all our list! Any of these locations is a great spot to enjoy, whether you’re well-baked or lightly-toasted, and the best part is, these picks are just the beginning. Seattle is full of great food, and there are plenty more places springing up for you to discover every day. Be sure to be cool, be safe, smoke well, and take it easy!



