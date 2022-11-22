Lifestyle Leafly’s holiday gift guide 2021: weed gifts galore Janessa Bailey Our 2021 weed gift guide contains this season's must-have cannabis lifestyle gifts.

The year is coming to a close and it’s time to round up 2021’s best weed gifts for the holidays. Full of must-have cannabis accessories and smoker essentials, our guide is the one-stop shop for holiday cheer and the weed gifts your mom, dad, and friends will treasure as they toke their way into a new year.

From room sprays to ashtrays to stylish bongs, accessories, and carrying cases, this guide was created to help you give the weed lover you love a gift that they’ll cherish for many a season. So, pack a fresh bowl and enjoy the whole list, lest you miss the opportunity to find the perfect present.

Enjoy weed gift suggestions from our sponsored partners and check out exclusive deals just for being a Leafly reader.

Click below to shop weed gifts by price, check out weed deals near you, or donate to a cannabis cause.

Related 7 last-minute weed gift ideas for the holidays and more

Weed gifts from $0-20

Gifts great for cousins, co-workers, and friends.

(Leafly)

Growf OG Papa rolling papers

$8.00

Twitter tipped us off to Growf’s OG PAPA Papers. These pineapple papers from this small, Black-owned business make a fun addition to any smoker’s kit. Use one to enhance the flavor of an already fruity strain or to add a smooth, pineapple infusion to your next smoke session.

Frankincense and myrrh Zum Mist

(Leafly/Indigo Wild)

$8.00

This is the first of two room sprays under $20 that are featured in this year’s guide. Indigo Wild’s Zum Mist comes in a wide range of scents, but the Frankincense and Myrrh delivers a scent that will remind you of being in your favorite store that sells incense – only in your house.

Canna Style mini retro swirl rolling tray

(Leafly/Canna Style)

$10.00

There comes a point in everyone’s maturity when they have to stop getting weed everywhere each time they smoke. This mini rolling tray pays homage to funky weed culture in looks, while gathering all your precious cannabis crumbs into one reasonably priced place.

Keefer Scraper kief scraper tool and dry herb scoop

$12.74

Kief is a precious commodity that can be used to add an extra layer of decadence to any smoking experience, but its fine consistency sometimes makes it hard to manage.

Stoners have been known to use Lego shovels or even 3D print their own tiny scoops to capture all that kief, making the stainless steel Keefer Scraper a great weed gift or stocking stuffer that many a weed fan in your life will enjoy.

TrueToke gold grinder card

(Leafly/TrueToke)

$12.99

The TrueToke gold grinder card is a great gift for any on-the-go tokers on your list. It’s small enough that it can be carried in a slim wallet and helps spontaneous stoners keep the smooth hits coming – no matter where the wind may blow them.

Moonwlkr Comets & Asteroids delta-8 gummies*

a sponsored gift suggestion

(Leafly/MoonWlkr)

Moonwlkr’s gained a reputation for having some epic delta-8 gummy flavors. To make it easier for you to find your favorite, Moonwlkr released Comets and Asteroids—two different 20-count assorted gummy combinations that let you try four different flavors from one package.**

With 12.5mg delta-8 THC per gummy, the Comets bag features Sour Blue Dream Berry, Purple Punch, Pineapple Mango Kush, and Limoncello Haze, or pick up the Asteroids bag to try Blue Dream Berry, Watermelon Zkittlez, Mango Kush, and Sour Strawberry Diesel.

Right now from Moonwlkr, get an additional free bottle of gummies in the flavor of your choice when you add two flavors of delta-8 gummies to your cart.

Roots Eco Tonic resin remover

(Leafly/Roots)

$16.95

Maintaining a collection of pieces to smoke out of requires taking care of all those pipes, bongs, and bubblers. Roots Eco Tonic is a plant-based resin remover that helps get those pieces clean without using volatile compounds like alcohol. It’s a safer alternative for anyone to clean their non-porous cannabis accessories made of glass, ceramic, polished stone, or metal.

Everyday Essentials 5-inch Sherlock hammer pipe

(Leafly/Grasscity)

$19.99

This Sherlock hammer comes in four shades that make a sweet and simple addition to just about any smoker’s collection of pipes. Its price and stable design make it the perfect small weed gift for someone who needs a new piece or is looking for an understated, yet functional way to smoke their herb.

Veil OG odor eliminator

(Leafly/Veil)

$19.99

There’s nothing like the scent of some fresh dank, but there are also some occasions in every weed lover’s life where they’d like to get control of the scent in their space and erase the Eau de ganja.

Veil OG Odor Eliminator is formulated specifically to eliminate cannabis odors with fragrant notes of orange, pepper, and cedar.

Eyce spoon pipe

(Leafly/Eyce)

$19.99

For the person in your life who may have shattered more than one glass pipe, we suggest the Eyce spoon. Silicone smoking accessories are a gamechanger for folks who need something durable to smoke out of, and it’s no different for this piece.

The Eyce pipe comes in a wide range of colors with a borosilicate glass bowl and a convenient poker that’s always there to help a stoner out. The great price point means you can get one for yourself and your bestie, so you can both worry less about butterfingers.

RezBlock

(Leafly/RezBlock)

$19.99

Purchasing and gifting smoking accessories means that somebody’s got to take care of them! Whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one to a new bong or bubbler, get some RezBlock to help keep it clean.

RezBlock goes in your bong water to help stop resin from sticking to the glass, making it easier to keep the piece gleaming with less build-up during your sesh.

Back to top

Weed gifts from $21-50

Give the canna-comfortable in your life a weed gift they can really use.

(Leafly)

Shine Luxe sample pack

(Leafly/Shine)

$24.00

Shine rolling papers and blunt wraps add a sense of luxury to any sesh. The Luxe sample pack includes a pre-rolled 24k gold cone made of edible gold and twelve blunt wraps in four different flavors.

This is a great weed gift for anyone who is learning to roll, loves a little something fancy, or deserves an upgrade from convenience store blunt wraps.

five sour CBD+THC gummies

a sponsored gift suggestion

(Leafly/five CBD)

Packed with minor cannabinoids and terpenes, these full-spectrum gummies from five™ offer a sweet spot ratio of 5:1 CBD to THC* and other powerful hemp compounds. That means you get 25mg of CBD and 2mg of THC in every gummy in addition to terpenes and up to 6x times the minor cannabinoids found in similar products.

Vegan and made with all-natural ingredients, these Sour Gummies do not disappoint in flavor range: the 20- and 60-count bottles are a tasty mix of Orange, Blue Razz, Citrus, Lime, Mixed Berry, and Red Raspberry gummies.

Ugly House Stash Air storage jar

(Leafly/Ugly House)

$27.99

For the grower in your life who needs some extra storage or anyone who likes to keep a few ounces of special strains on hand, check out this sleek, smell-proof, and air-tight storage jar.

Complete with child-resistant caps, these nine-ounce Stash Air jars come in a beautiful range of colors like white and gold, rose gold, black, purple, turquoise, and more.

Moonwlkr Watermelon Zkittlez delta-8 gummies*

a sponsored product suggestion

(Leafly/Moonwlkr)

This year, delta-8 became a star player thanks to its unique legal status as a hemp-derived compound making it available in more states than recreational cannabis and its sweet-spot high that’s known to produce a soothing body effect and an easy-going euphoria with chiller mental effects than traditional THC.

Moonwlkr—a leader in delta-8 with a thorough commitment to rigorous third-party lab testing—makes flavorful delta-8 gummies with 50, 12.5mg gummies per bottle so you’re well set for liftoff. Moonwlkr offers five different mouthwatering gummy flavors, but Watermelon Zkittlez is a particular crowd favorite.**

Pilgrim Soul creative thinking journal

(Leafly/Pilgrim Soul)

$29.95

For the dreamers, doodlers, and anyone who enjoys journaling or coloring books, we couldn’t recommend giving the Pilgrim Soul Creative Thinking Journal as a weed gift any more.

The journal was created to promote open and creative thinking and provides hours (if not days) of challenges that make the perfect pairing to a good high.

PAX Era Life

a sponsored gift suggestion

(Leafly/PAX)

To make sure you’re never far from your favorite strains, it pays to have a vaporizer with the simple-to-use quality of the PAX Era Life. PAX’s most compact design yet, Era Life is the perfect take-it-anywhere companion with a long-lasting battery, an intuitive design, and Instant On technology that delivers just the right temperature for the best flavor.

Era Life comes in an assortment of oh-so-stylish colors, including the limited edition, one-of-kind, hand-dipped Midnight Rain, available while supplies last.

Intū rechargeable electric lighter

$32.00

With a mission to reduce the amount of waste we create in the world (including lighters), Intū created a reusable and rechargeable electric lighter for the people in your life who prioritize the planet.

The stylish lighter is windproof and will prevent your favorite smoker from inhaling harmful chemicals like butane every time they light up. Bonus tip: This brand also offers a 100% plastic-free, eco-friendly, fully reusable, recyclable, compostable (sustainable af!) CBD oil.

Boy Smells Purple Kush candle

(Leafly/Boy Smells)

$34.00

Allow the Boy Smells Purple Kush candle with notes of jasmine, sandalwood, violet, vetiver, and of course, cannabis leaf, to be the perfect present for anyone on your list who loves to set the mood.

One member of Leafly staff says, “I would give it to myself, my friends, or my boyfriend so that it would end up for myself. The best experience is to light while smoking Purple Kush – very meta.”

Broccoli Magazine subscription

(Leafly/Broccoli magazine)

$34.99

There are magazines, and then there is Broccoli Magazine. This beautifully curated cannabis mag is released three times a year and features some of the industry’s most gorgeous photography.

Broccoli’s exciting and intriguing pages make it the perfect coffee table subscription to give people at the intersection of weed head and design diva – and it ends up being a whole year’s worth of weed gifts.

Session ashtray

$40.00

For the tidy smoker that you know, you can’t go wrong with the Session Ashtray. This ashtray comes with a removable, replaceable debowler that gives it undeniable functionality, and the resealable lid tames ashes and odors with ease.

five CBD+THC sleep gummies

a sponsored gift suggestion

(Leafly/five CBD)

This full-spectrum CBD+THC offering from five™* is designed to take on one of the most common issues people face: getting a restful night’s sleep. The gummy format is easy to incorporate into your nighttime routine and one you’ll look forward to with tasty flavors from five™.

But the really good stuff comes from the precise ratio of beneficial compounds where 25mg of CBD, 2mg of THC, and 3mg of melatonin combine in every gummy to help promote a full & restful night of sleep.

Bento Bong

$44.99

Graduating from pipes to bongs may seem like a big step, but it’s never been easier with the Bento Bong. The Bento Bong is an easy-to-clean, modular bong made of BPA/BPS-free plastic that can easily be broken down and placed in the dishwasher.

The bowl and downstem, made of borosilicate glass, add a nice bearing to this otherwise lightweight bong making it the perfect entry point for folks new to bong life but ready to rip.

Ardent FX Double Lifter

a sponsored gift suggestion

(Leafly/Ardent)

The ultimate upgrade to the Ardent FX is the Double Lifter accessory that works with the FX 3-in-1 Portable Cannabis Kitchen to give you the flexibility to do two things at once.

Activate two different types of cannabis, infuse into two different mediums (using a small glass or silicone baking cup), or bake two treats at once directly inside the Ardent FX. This double-stacked tool means greater functionality and more creative possibilities in your cannabis cooking.

Peak Pro travel pack

(Leafly/Puffco)

$34.99

Do you know a wildly exciting Peak user who loves to dab concentrates anywhere they go? Help the dabber in your life stay well-equipped and on the move with the Peak Pro travel pack.

With an oculus carb cap, backpack for q-tips, mouthpiece, and tethered chamber jacket, this silicone dab accessory set amps up the Peak experience. Plus it comes in eight cool colors.

Grape Runtz Himalia delta-8 vape*

a sponsored product suggestion

(Leafly/Moonwlkr)

If you’re hoping to find delta-8 in a vape format, look no further than the 510 thread battery-compatible cartridges from Moonwlkr.** Each 1ml cartridge is made of quality stainless steel and food-grade silicone and filled with 800mg of delta-8 THC oil, plant-derived terpenes, and natural flavors.

This Grape Runtz cart is a standout with strain-specific terpenes from Zkittlez and Gelato that get an upgrade with grape terpenes. Expect a smooth taste and experience with each draw.

Back to top

Weed gifts from $51-100

Do your mom, dad, or bestie deserve a little something special this year?

(Leafly)

Evri starter pack

(Leafly/Evri)

$69.99

The Evri starter pack is a great weed gift for both dads and dabbers. A member of Leafly staff says, “it’s an all-in-one! You can use it with the nectar collector attachment for concentrates, and it also works great for cartridges and/or pods.”

It comes with a 900mAh battery and three heat settings so you can enjoy concentrates at the best temps for flavor.

five Daily Buzz gummies

a sponsored gift suggestion

(Leafly/five CBD)

These Daily Buzz Gummies from five™* come packed with a full spectrum of beneficial cannabinoids to deliver a daily dose of goodness. Available in 30-count bottles of multi-flavored, vegan gummies, the Daily Buzz formula contains 50mg of CBD + 5mg of THC per gummy as well as minor cannabinoids like CBN & CBC and terpenes and flavonoids for a well-balanced buzz.

Blazy Susan customizable spinning rolling tray

(Leafly/Blazy Susan)

$79.99

Do you know a stoner who loves to stay organized? What about one that loves art projects? Blazy Susan now offers their incredible 15.5-inch spinning rolling tray in blank birch, which makes it a great canvas for anyone who loves weed-related arts and crafts or for you to customize and gift it.

Back to top

Weed gifts from $101-200

Presents for people you love who love weed.

(Leafly)

LittleJohn New York odor-proof STOW caddy

(Leafly/Littlejohn New York)

$100.00

At Leafly, we’re all about weed safety and style. If you know someone who feels similarly, we suggest getting them this leather, odor-proof caddy with a combination lock from LittleJohn New York as a weed gift.

It comes in both brown and black leather, so you can give it to any classy cannabis cutie you know.

GRAV Wave bubbler

(Leafly/GRAV)

$109.99

This unique and gorgeous amber bubbler from GRAV would be a helluva gift to bestow upon any glass lover in your life.

The curved shape delivers a mighty hit that washes over you just like a wave, and the exclusive amber color helps hide unsightly bits of resin – making this a bubbler that just about anybody would love to have.

Furna vaporizer with concentrate oven

a sponsored product suggestion

(Leafly/Furna)

The Furna vaporizer with 1 concentrate oven is a high-quality solution to get great-tasting vapor from concentrates anywhere you go.

Complete with a premium ceramic heating element that makes sure you’re tasting your concentrates and nothing else, a pre-loadable oven, and high-touch heating control, the Furna Vaporizer delivers a thoughtful design that makes it a great choice as a go-to concentrates companion.

Furna is offering 30% off with code LEAFLY30 from November 22, 2021, through January 6th, 2022.

OG OTTO

(Leafly/Banana Bros.)

$149.99

Banana Bros. OG OTTO is a great gadget for bud lovers who, for whatever reason, don’t like to roll. This all-in-one solution for grinding flower and filling pre-rolled cones is a gamechanger for anyone you know that can’t or doesn’t want to use their time and energy rolling up.

Give the weed gift that decreases their stress before they even inhale that first sweet puff of the day.

DangleBong™️ titanium water pipe

(Leafly/DangleBong)

$169.42

There’s nothing like blazing in the great outdoors. By gifting a DangleBong to the outdoors person in your life, you’re providing them with an unbreakable, seven-inch, titanium bong that they can on every adventure, no matter how high the mountain or rugged the terrain.

Back to top

Weed gifts from $201-300

Help your favorite cannabis consumer level up.

(Leafly)

The Dabney from Apothecarry Case

(Leafly/Apothecarry Case)

$229.00

Give the dabber in your life the ultimate case for their concentrates by gifting them the Dabney.

Created by a mom, but meant to be shared with everyone, the Dabney from Apothecarry Case comes with 24 clear, food-safe dab jars and an LED light board that showcases the rich tones of cannabis concentrates in the classiest way – and includes dedicated space for dab tools.

PAX 3

a sponsored gift suggestion

(Leafly/PAX)

This dual-use powerhouse gets rave reviews from folks who don’t want to sacrifice portability to get precise temperature control for both dry herb and concentrates. PAX 3 uses intelligent heat-up technology to deliver strong, pure flavor in seconds.

The ability to sync with the PAX® App for an extra level of personalization in setting your session preferences, a 10-year limited warranty & long-lasting battery, and a stylish selection of colors to choose from put PAX 3 over the top as a gift that keeps on giving.

Chill Rainbow Glitterbomb bong

(Leafly/Chill)

$200.00

Do you know anyone who loves smoking weed and showing their pride? Or maybe somebody whose favorite travel destinations include going over the rainbow? The Chill Rainbow Glitterbomb bong might be the present for them.

Chill bongs got a lot of buzz in 2021 due to their insulated bases that keep cool bong hits coming. The brand uses durable materials to make the rest of the bong parts, like aluminum downstems and stainless-steel neckpieces.

Ardent FX

a sponsored gift suggestion

(Leafly/Ardent)

The only thing better than tasty, fresh baked goods around the holidays is tasty, fresh-baked, cannabis-infused goods around the holidays. Ardent makes it incredibly simple to get baked with the Ardent FX 3-in-1 Portable Cannabis Kitchen.

Creating your own cannabis-infused goods is a breeze in the “Easy-Bake Ardent” where you can make customized THC, CBD, or CBG products at the press of a button, no kitchen or edible-making experience needed.

Right now, receive 30% off everything on the Ardent site with code LEAFLY30.

Session Designer Bong

(Leafly/Session)

$200.00

Session celebrates its fourth year on the cannabis hardware and accessories scene by releasing its best-selling bong in a smoky shade of ash.

The ergonomic Designer bong with silicone footer is a limited edition release that your dramatic friend who loves wearing black would cherish for years to come – and it comes with watertight silicone cleaning caps to make clean-up breeze.

Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig – Luna Glow

(Leafly/Pulsar)

$240.00

For the die-hard dabbers that prefer a more traditional stoner palette of neon green, the Luna Glow portable dab rig from Pulsar is the fun and funky gift that glows in the dark on nights when your loved one is ready to cruise the cosmos with concentrates.

Give the gift of mind-blowing dabs this holiday with this wicked rig.

Furna vaporizer complete kit

a sponsored product suggestion

(Leafly/Furna)

Looking for smooth and flavorful vapor from a compact device that can handle dry herb, 510 carts, and concentrates?

The Furna Vaporizer Complete Kit delivers with two dry herb ovens that you can pre-load before you go and swap with ease. Precise heating control, the ability to customize nib colors and display symbols, and its compatibility with Concentrate and 510 Cart Ovens make this a high-quality and ultra-functional device that’s sure to impress.

Back to top

*Disclaimer: use and possession of this product may be restricted by law.

**Disclaimer: this product may expose you to harmful chemical byproducts.

Janessa Bailey Janessa Bailey was born and raised in the Midwest and serves as Leafly's culture editor. She enjoys exploring the many ways that weed can tie into everyday life and rarely turns down an edible.



Janessa is the creator of Lumen and Seeds of Change. View Janessa Bailey's articles