Lifestyle Inflation’s so insane Snoop Dogg gave his blunt roller a raise Leafly Staff June 9, 2022

In 2019, Snoop said his professional blunt roller makes up to $50,000 a year—but yesterday’s price is not today’s price.

Prices are through the roof. And Snoop Dogg isn’t passing the buck down to his employees.

When the UberFacts Twitter account reminded the world that Snoop employs a full-time blunt roller for between $40,000 and $50,000 per year, Snoop quickly clarified that his prized roller’s salary had gone up to keep pace with inflation.

On June 7, Snoop tweeted, “Inflation. Their salary went up!” His response quickly went viral and elite blunt rollers everywhere thought about updating their resumes in consideration of this new career path.

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

Back in 2019, Snoop thrilled Seth Rogen, Howard Stern, and stoners worldwide when he revealed that he pays a roller to stay ahead of his legendary 81-blunt-per-day appetite.

“I don’t have time,” Snoop told Stern when asked when he knew he needed to hire a specialist. Rogen couldn’t hold his excitement retelling his own experience with Snoop’s golden roller.

“He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt, and if they do, he gives you one,” Rogen raved.

“The motherf*cker looks like Lurch from Addam’s Family… You rang?… That motherf*cker’s timing’s impeccable… That’s his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, P-B-R, professional-blunt-roller… If you’re great at something that I need, I’m hiring you.” Snoop Dogg gives a few details about his private blunt roller, who enjoys the many perks that come with the job. Free weed and clothes are obvious, but don’t sleep on the value of all paid expenses as you travel the world with the big Dogg.



Stern marveled at the arrangement: “That’s genius. This is something I love, I’ve got a guy here who can roll. I’m fucking giving him a job for 50 grand a year.”

Rogen even considered posting his own job listing after the interview. “The amount of time I spend rolling joints, it might be worth my time financially to hire someone to do that,” Rogen said.

In 2014, Waka Flocka Flame briefly employed Rogen to roll his blunts for him. But with major motion pictures Neighbors and The Interview dropping that year, Rogen likely couldn’t give his all to the roll, er, role.

Waka Flocka’s original job listing set the market price for full-time blunt labor at $50,000 per year. It also demanded applicants write their resumes on blunt or rolling papers.

For the $50,000 salary to keep up with the US’s 22.1% cumulative rate of inflation since 2014, Snoop and Waka should now be paying at least $61,061.48 to keep their trusted tree rollers ahead of the curve.

