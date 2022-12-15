11 perfect presents for people who love mushrooms

Searching for a gift for someone who loves magic mushrooms? Check out these fun and functional recommendations.

If there is one thing we learned in 2022, it’s that mushrooms aren’t just having a moment. They’re also at the center of a movement helping people across the globe experience the recreational and medicinal benefits of psychedelics.

If you’re searching for the perfect gift for a mushroom-loving friend, family member, or loved one, look no further than this list of whimsical and practical gifts.

Here, you’ll find different ways to enhance their trip or help them more fully integrate fungi into their decor or lifestyle. No matter what you pick from this list, you can feel confident that your shroom enthusiast will feel the love.

Mushroom oracle cards

$44.00

(Courtesy of Broccoli)

From the makers of Broccoli Magazine comes this beautiful set of mushroom-themed oracle cards called The Mushroom Oracle. This card deck makes a great gift for your shroom-loving friend who loves tarot or someone who uses mushrooms to connect more deeply with a higher power or themselves.

Fantastic Fungi Community Cookbook

$24.49

(Courtesy of Fantastic Fungi)

The Fantastic Fungi Community Cookbook is a wonderful present for anyone who loves any type of mushroom.

The cookbook is full of mushroom-forward recipes that can be enjoyed psilocybin-free or as tasty vessels for psychedelic shroom consumption. It’s the perfect choice to inspire the culinary wiz in your life who enjoys the earthy, funky world of fungi.

Mushroom identification poster

$15.95

This poster highlighting different types of psychoactive and poisonous mushrooms can serve as a trusty resource for your friend or family member that’s into hiking and foraging.

It also makes for very practical decor in the home of newbies to the shroom world, so they can learn what types of mushrooms they’ll want to try or avoid.

Faux fur throw blanket

$20-75

(Courtesy of Ugg)

Taking a trip on psychedelics can be a very sensory experience where the proper set and setting are important. One useful and cozy gift to give to your loved one is a textural, faux fur blanket for the next time they partake.

Whether it is used to provide warmth and security on their trip, or it gives their face and fingers something soft to feel, a blanket like the UGG Ridgeline can be used for many days and mind journeys to come.

Mushroom earrings

$24.33

(Courtesy of DayDreamBasket)

These enchanting mushroom earrings by DayDreamBasket on Etsy are ideal for your mystical, magical mushroom-loving friend who loves to express themselves through jewelry. The earrings allow them to declare their fondness for fungi in a stylish way any day of the week.

Mushroom glass cup with lid

$26.32

(Courtesy of ChausettesdeComptine)

Talk about cute! This glass cup with lid in the shape of an adorable mushroom cap comes in five different colors and is an ideal chalice for a shroom lover to make their favorite shroom tea.

A gift like this helps them sip with style or create a fun ritual out of their shroom consumption, so give this cup knowing it’s going to be used at the beginning of many special times.

Mushroom Baggu

$14.00

(Courtesy of Baggu)

The future is calling, and it needs us to focus on being more eco-conscious. You can give this Baggu reusable bag in a stylish black and white mushroom print to anyone on your gift list that like shrooms or just has an eccentric flair.

They’ll light up at the quirky pattern and from receiving such a cute and useful present.

Psilocybin Mushrooms of the World

$32.50

(Courtesy of Paul Stamets)

Paul Stamets’ comprehensive boomer field guide, Psilocybin Mushrooms of the World, is a gift that your shroom-loving friend or family member can return to again and again.

Along with keeping them safe, they will be able to learn more about psychoactive species that can be found all over the globe, helping them turn into a true master of mushrooms.

For the environmental warrior mushroom-lover, we suggest another title by Stamets’: Mycelium Running.

Stash Logix bamboo smart jar

$25.60

(Courtesy of StashLogix)

Do you know someone who always likes to have a few grams of mushrooms handy? The Stash Logix bamboo SmartJar is a functional gift that they will appreciate.

These stash jars stand out due to built-in humidity sensors, and they can be used for shrooms or weed, depending on what your friend is trying to store. You can find them in three convenient sizes.

Mushroom cutting board

$35.00

(Courtesy of PacSun)

For the eccentric friend who always manages to be an incredible host (even while you’re both on shrooms), look no further than the Deny Designs mushroom cutting board.

It can serve as a base for a tasty charcuterie board or find a home in their kitchen as a nod to their love for shrooms or fondness for nature.

Note To Self journal

$14.99

(Courtesy of Target)

From writing down new ideas to journaling emotions, there are many benefits to having a notebook dedicated to the thoughts and feelings someone has while engaging with psychedelics.

Give a shroom lover you know a simple and stylish journal to record their thoughts. They can use it to document how they feel and remember the lessons they learn each time they consume psilocybin.

