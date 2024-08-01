Star signs and cannabis strains: August 2024 horoscopes

Welcome to August, stargazers! As our summer days begin to wane this month, we bask in the vibrant and fiery energy of Leo season. The Sun shines brightly in Leo, encouraging us to step into the spotlight, express our creativity, and embrace our inner royalty. Whether you’re planning social gatherings or indulging in your favorite strains to unwind, Leo season is all about having fun and expressing yourself.

This month, both Saturn and Neptune are retrograde, bringing a unique blend of introspection and dream energy to our lives. Saturn’s retrograde journey invites us to reflect on our responsibilities and commitments, reassessing long-term goals and making necessary adjustments. Think of it as a cosmic nudge to tidy up unfinished business and fortify your foundations. On the other hand, Neptune’s retrograde stirs the waters of our subconscious, urging us to explore our dreams and intuition. This period might reveal some truths we’d rather avoid, helping us see situations more realistically and move past them. Embrace these retrogrades as a chance to gain insight and make positive changes.

Your August horoscope

Leo

Happy birthday, Lions! August is a transformative and vibrant month for Leos, as the spotlight shines brightly on you. With Mars and Venus both in your sign at the start of the month, you are filled with energy, charm, and a magnetic presence. This is an excellent time to focus on personal projects, self-improvement, and showcasing your talents. The new moon in Leo marks a significant period for setting new intentions and goals that involve your personal ambitions and identity—new beginnings, new paths and new projects.

As Venus continues its retrograde in Leo, this period is ideal for reflecting on past relationships, understanding your emotional needs, and making necessary adjustments. Be patient and compassionate with yourself and others, as old patterns may resurface. Towards the end of the month, the Sun moves into Virgo, shifting your focus to practical matters, including finances and personal resources.

The full moon in Pisces brings illumination to shared resources and deep emotional connections, encouraging you to find a balance between independence and intimacy. Overall, August offers Leos a mix of dynamic self-expression and introspective growth, paving the way for personal and relational transformations.

August strain: Hey Leo, you’ll be rollicking all month long this August, indulging in all the treats you can muster. So let Cosmic Candy be your go-to for celebration and creativity! With your horoscope predicting a month of joy and self-expression, this uplifting strain will keep your spirits high and your imagination flowing. Indulge in the starry sweetness and shine bright with Cosmic Candy!

Virgo

August is a month of introspection and quiet preparation for Virgo. As the month begins, you may feel a strong pull towards solitude and reflection, with Mars transiting through Leo in your twelfth house of introspection and spirituality. This is an ideal time to focus on inner healing, meditation, and releasing any lingering emotional baggage. The New Moon in Leo enhances these themes, offering a perfect moment to set intentions for spiritual growth and personal transformation. Use this time to recharge your energies and prepare for the upcoming busy period.

Mid-month, Venus continues its retrograde in Leo, further emphasizing the need to revisit past issues and relationships. This period might bring unresolved matters to the surface, providing an opportunity for closure and deeper understanding. As the Sun enters Virgo towards the end of the month, your energy levels will rise, and you will feel more ready to take on new challenges.

The Pisces full moon illuminates your partnership sector, highlighting relationships and collaborations. This lunar event encourages balance in your personal and professional interactions, fostering harmony and mutual support. Overall, August is a month for Virgos to focus on inner work and prepare for new beginnings, ensuring a strong foundation for the future.

August strain: Hey Virgo, we don’t have to remind you that sometimes, you need to take a break with a little treat. Dairy Queen ticks all your boxes as a partner in relaxation and focus. With your horoscope highlighting a month of productivity and self-care, this balanced strain will help you unwind while staying on top of your game. Enjoy the creamy calm and keep your vibes steady with Dairy Queen!

Libra

August brings a mix of social engagements and introspective moments for Libra. The month begins with a lively energy as Mars transits through Leo, activating your eleventh house of friendships, social networks, and aspirations. This is an excellent time to connect with friends, join new groups, and collaborate on shared goals. The new moon in Leo highlights a perfect time to set new intentions related to your social life and long-term dreams. You may find yourself inspired to take on leadership roles within your community or start projects that benefit the greater good.

As Venus, your ruling planet, continues its retrograde journey in Leo, you might experience a period of reevaluation in your social circles and personal aspirations. This retrograde phase encourages you to reflect on past friendships and group associations, helping you gain clarity on which connections are truly supportive and which may need to be released. Mid-month, the Sun’s entry into Virgo shifts your focus towards introspection and rest. The full moon in Pisces illuminates your sixth house of health and daily routines, urging you to find a balance between work and relaxation.

This lunar event is a good time to address any health concerns and establish more balanced and nurturing daily habits. Overall, August is a month for Libras to blend social interactions with personal reflection, ensuring a harmonious and fulfilling life balance.

August strain: Hey Libra, this August your mediation skills will flourish this August, so get ready for a meeting of the minds. Let Cosmic Collision spark your creativity and unite your social vibes! With your horoscope predicting a month of new ideas and exciting interactions, this uplifting strain will keep you balanced and inspired. Embrace the cosmic energy and enjoy every moment with Cosmic Collision!

Scorpio

August is a month of ambition and social engagement for Scorpio. The month begins with Mars, your co-ruler, in Leo, energizing your tenth house of career and public image. This powerful transit boosts your professional drive and determination, making it an ideal time to pursue your career goals and seek recognition for your hard work. The new moon in Leo emphasizes these themes, offering a perfect opportunity to set new intentions and start fresh projects in your professional life. Your leadership abilities will be highlighted, and you may find yourself in the spotlight, attracting attention and admiration from colleagues and superiors.

As Venus continues its retrograde in Leo, there may be a need to reassess your professional relationships and public persona. Reflect on how you present yourself to the world and consider making adjustments that align more closely with your authentic self. Mid-month, the Sun’s entry into Virgo shifts your focus to your social life and long-term goals, highlighting your eleventh house. This is a great time to network with new groups and collaborate on shared aspirations.

The full moon in Pisces illuminates your fifth house of creativity, romance, and self-expression, so embrace your creative passions and nurture your romantic relationships, balancing your professional ambitions with personal joy and fulfillment. Overall, August offers Scorpios a blend of career advancement and enriching social connections, paving the way for a well-rounded and successful month.

August strain: Hey Scorpio, don’t let life’s curveballs wilt your spirit this August. Sour Flower and all its diesel-backed terps is your go-to for clarity and insight! With your horoscope highlighting a month of deep introspection and personal growth, this energizing strain will keep your mind sharp and focused. Dive into the cosmic energy and uncover new truths with Sour Flower!

Sagittarius

August is a month of exploration and personal growth for Sagittarius. The month starts with Mars in Leo energizing your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and spiritual pursuits. This transit fuels your adventurous spirit and eagerness to expand your horizons. It’s an ideal time for embarking on new educational endeavors, planning travel, or delving into philosophical and spiritual studies. The new moon in Leo provides a perfect opportunity to set intentions related to personal growth and exploration. This lunar event encourages you to seek out new experiences that broaden your perspective and enrich your life.

As Venus continues its retrograde in Leo, you may find yourself reassessing beliefs and long-term goals. This period invites you to reflect on what truly inspires and motivates you, helping you align your actions with your deeper values. Mid-month, the Sun’s entry into Virgo shifts your focus towards career and public image, highlighting your tenth house with a drive to concentrate on your professional aspirations and establish new goals that enhance your public standing.

The full moon in Pisces illuminates your fourth house of home and family, urging balance between your professional ambitions and personal life. This lunar event encourages you to nurture your home environment and address any family matters that warrant attention. Overall, August offers Sagittarius a blend of adventurous exploration and practical career focus, ensuring a well-rounded and fulfilling month.

August strain: Hey Sagittarius, on a scale of one to ten, how great do you want this August to be? Let Eleven Roses help you exceed expectations as an ally in adventure and relaxation! With your horoscope predicting a month of travel and new experiences, this calming strain with kushy, floral flavors will help you unwind and enjoy the ride. Embrace the cosmic journey and savor every moment with Eleven Roses!

Capricorn

August is a month of deep transformation and strategic planning for Capricorn. The month begins with Mars in Leo energizing your eighth house of shared resources, intimacy, and transformation. This powerful transit encourages you to delve into your inner world, confront personal fears, and address any financial matters that involve others. Make time for tackling debts, negotiating financial agreements, or engaging in joint ventures. The new moon in Leo offers a perfect opportunity to set intentions for personal transformation and financial growth. This lunar event invites you to embrace change and let go of anything that no longer serves your highest good.

As Venus continues its retrograde in Leo, you may find yourself re-evaluating your intimate relationships and financial commitments. This period encourages you to reflect on past experiences and seek healing in areas where you’ve felt vulnerable or unsupported. Mid-month, the Sun’s entry into Virgo shifts your focus towards higher learning, travel, and philosophical pursuits, highlighting your ninth house. This is a great time to pursue educational opportunities, plan a trip, or broaden your perspective and understanding of the world.

The full moon in Pisces illuminates your third house of communication and local environment, urging you to pay attention to your immediate surroundings and relationships. This lunar event encourages you to express yourself clearly and resolve any misunderstandings. Overall, August offers Capricorn a blend of introspective transformation and expansive learning, paving the way for personal growth and practical achievements.

August strain: Hey Capricorn, we know you’re always keeping score. So this August, let Cosmic Karma help you find a happy medium and stay relaxed. With your horoscope highlighting a month of hard work and well-deserved breaks, this soothing strain will help you unwind and stay grounded. Embrace the cosmic calm and keep your ambitions on track with Cosmic Karma!

Aquarius

August is a dynamic and relationship-focused month for Aquarius. As the month begins, Mars in Leo activates your seventh house of partnerships, highlighting the importance of your close relationships and collaborations. This transit brings energy and passion to your interactions, making it a perfect time to strengthen bonds with your significant other, business partners, or close friends. The new moon in Leo further provides an excellent opportunity to set new intentions for your relationships—seek balance and harmony in your partnerships with mutual support and understanding.

As Venus continues its retrograde in Leo, you may find yourself re-evaluating how you connect with others, including past partnerships and resolving any lingering issues in your current connections. Mid-month, the Sun’s entry into Virgo shifts your focus to shared resources and transformation, highlighting your eighth house. This is an ideal time to address financial matters involving others, such as joint investments, loans, or debts.

The full moon in Pisces illuminates your second house of personal finances and values, urging you to find a balance between your own needs and shared responsibilities; reassess your financial goals and ensure that your values align with your actions. Overall, August offers Aquarius a mix of relationship enhancement and financial introspection, paving the way for stronger connections and practical achievements.

August strain: Hey Aquarius, this August, kick it up a notch with Purple Punch. This classic indica strain pairs wonderfully with your affinity for creativity and relaxation. With your horoscope highlighting a month of innovative ideas and social connections, this sweet strain will keep you inspired and mellow. Dive into the cosmic vibes and make the most of your creative flow with Purple Punch!

Pisces

August is a month of balance and personal growth for Pisces. The month begins with Mars in Leo energizing your sixth house of health, work, and daily routines. This transit brings a surge of energy and motivation to improve your productivity and well-being, making it an excellent time to start a new fitness regimen, organize your workspace, or take on new work tasks. The new moon in Leo further supports these endeavors with the zeal to set new intentions related to your health and daily habits. This lunar event encourages you to establish routines that enhance your physical and mental well-being.

As Venus continues its retrograde in Leo, you may find yourself re-evaluating your approach to work and health. This period invites you to reflect on past habits and routines, allowing you to make necessary adjustments for improvement. Mid-month, the Sun’s entry into Virgo shifts your focus to relationships, highlighting your seventh house of partnerships. This is a great time to nurture your close relationships, whether personal or professional.

The full moon in Pisces illuminates your first house of self and identity, bringing your personal goals and desires to the forefront with self-care and personal development. Overall, August offers Pisces a blend of practical improvements and personal growth, fostering a well-rounded and fulfilling month.

August strain: Hey Pisces, this August, the only blues you’ll be feeling are puffs of Stella Blue. This Blueberry descendant has the euphoria and sweet terps to guide you into dreamlike relaxation and creativity. With your horoscope highlighting a month of emotional growth and artistic exploration, this mellow strain will help you unwind and tap into your imagination. Embrace the cosmic tranquility and let your creativity flow with Stella Blue!

Aries

The month begins with a burst of energy, thanks to Mars, your ruling planet, transiting through Leo. This fiery alignment boosts your confidence and encourages you to take bold steps in both your personal and professional life. You may find yourself driven to pursue new projects or hobbies with great enthusiasm. However, be mindful of your temper and avoid unnecessary conflicts. The new moon in Leo presents an ideal time to set new intentions and goals. This lunar event highlights your creativity and leadership abilities, making it an excellent opportunity to initiate something significant.

As the month progresses, Venus continues its retrograde journey in Leo, urging you to reassess your relationships and financial matters. This period might bring up unresolved issues from the past, offering a chance for healing and closure. It’s crucial to practice patience and empathy in your interactions, as misunderstandings could arise. The full moon in Pisces brings emotional insights and may reveal hidden aspects of your subconscious. This lunar phase encourages introspection and spiritual growth. Overall, August is a month of self-discovery and personal growth for Aries, with opportunities for both external achievements and inner healing.

August strain: Hey Aries, this August, you need a strain to help you stick to your guns, literally. Harness the power of Cosmic Glue to elevate your adventurous spirit! With your stars aligning for bold new beginnings, this energetic strain will keep your vibes high and focused. Embrace the cosmic energy and get ready to conquer your next big move with Cosmic Glue!

Taurus

August brings a blend of stability and transformation for Taurus. As the month begins, you might feel a strong urge to focus on your home and family life. Venus, your ruling planet, is retrograde in Leo, calling you to reassess domestic environments and relationships, particularly old family dynamics and lingering issues. It’s a favorable time to make home improvements or rearrange your living space to create a more harmonious atmosphere. The new moon in Leo further provides an excellent opportunity to set new intentions for your personal life and family relationships.

In the latter half of the month, as the sun moves into Virgo, the focus shifts to your creativity and self-expression. You may find yourself inspired to explore new hobbies or deepen your involvement in existing interests. This is also a good time for financial planning and practical decision-making, as Virgo’s energy supports your natural tendencies toward stability and practicality. The full moon in Pisces illuminates your social connections and long-term goals.

This lunar phase may catalyze significant realizations regarding your friendships and community involvement—an ideal time to reflect on aspirations and consider how your social network can support your growth. Overall, August offers Taurus a balanced mix of introspection and proactive development, both personally and socially.

August strain: Hey Taurus, let the stars guide you this August. Pairing your inner work with Cosmic Cookies buoys your relaxation and creativity! As your horoscope highlights a month of balancing hard work and self-care, this strain’s soothing effects will help you unwind and stay inspired. Kick back, chill out, and savor the celestial goodness of Cosmic Cookies!

Gemini

August promises to be an intellectually stimulating and socially active month for Gemini. As the month kicks off, the energy of Mars in Leo energizes your communication sector, making you more expressive and confident. This is a great time to share your ideas, pipe up in debates, and pursue learning opportunities; you may feel drawn to writing projects, public speaking, or networking events that can help you expand your influence and connect with like-minded individuals. The new moon in Leo emphasizes offers a perfect moment to start new communication-related ventures or set goals related to the pursuit of knowledge.

As the month progresses, Venus continues its retrograde in Leo, which could bring some reconsideration in your close relationships and daily routines. Misunderstandings might arise, but they also provide opportunities for deeper understanding and improved communication. Towards the end of the month, the Sun’s transition into Virgo shifts your focus to home and family matters.

The full moon in Pisces highlights your career and public image, potentially highlighting the culmination of professional efforts. This lunar event encourages you to balance your personal life with your professional aspirations, ensuring that both areas are harmoniously integrated. Overall, August is a month of dynamic social interactions and thoughtful reassessment for Geminis, fostering both intellectual growth and personal clarity.

August strain: Hey Gemini stave off the heat of August with something refreshing. Galactic Grape fits the bill by fueling your curiosity and social energy! With your horoscope predicting a month of exciting connections and lively conversations, this strain’s euphoric effects will keep you chatty and engaged. Enjoy the cosmic vibes and make the most of your dynamic month with Galactic Grape!

Cancer

In August, Cancers can expect a month filled with introspection and financial planning. As the month begins, the influence of Mars in Leo energizes your sector of personal resources and values. This transit encourages you to take a closer look at your finances, investments, and spending habits—set financial goals towards increasing your income or managing your assets more effectively. The new moon in Leo further presents an opportunity to start a new budget or financial project. This lunar event also highlights your self-worth and encourages you to value your talents and abilities more.

As the month progresses, Venus continues its retrograde journey in Leo, prompting a deeper review of your finances and personal values. You might revisit old financial decisions or re-evaluate your sources of income, such as closing the loop on past financial issues. The Sun’s shift into Virgo towards the end of the month enhances your focus on communication and intellectual pursuits. The full moon in Pisces illuminates your sector of higher learning, travel, and spiritual growth, pushing you to broaden your horizons through study, travel, or exploring new philosophies.

Overall, August is a month of financial introspection and personal growth for Cancer, providing opportunities for both practical achievements and spiritual enrichment.

August strain: Hey Cancer, we want to help you stay cool, calm, and collected this August. Cosmic Kush is thus your perfect companion for introspection, hard decisions, and emotional growth. With your horoscope highlighting a focus on self-discovery and personal healing, this soothing strain will help you relax and reflect. Embrace the calming vibes and nurture your inner self with Cosmic Kush!

Check out last month’s horoscopes.