Star signs and cannabis strains: February 2023 horoscopes

Hello Zodiac babes and welcome to the glorious month of February 2023. Don’t let the fact that this is a short month fool you—hustle and bustle abounds in the celestial sphere.

There is a full moon in courageous Leo; Mercury dances into artsy Aquarius for a few weeks; lady love Venus tangos with headstrong Aries, and the month rounds out with Mercury in Aquarius trine Mars in Gemini—phew! Things will get spicy in more ways than one.

It’s the month of love, Zodiacs, and there is a valentine with your name on it.

Your February horoscope

Aquarius

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Happy Birthday to all you late-Aquarius babes out there in Zodiac land. This is shaping up to be a very sweet month for you. On February 3, sun in your sign square your ruler (Uranus) in Taurus is an impressively powerful aspect that will have you shaking up old patterns of behavior for something much better.

On February 5, there is a full moon in bright Leo. Lean into strong communication and let your heart dictate what your next move should be. On February 11, Mercury enters your sign. A friend might approach you with a compelling proposition. Be careful of refusing it right off the bat. Finally, we enter Pisces season on February 18.

The sun will shine on you again. Your art will become lively and nature-focused, and it might just draw the attention of someone who is meant to be in your life for a long, long time.

February strain: It’s true what they say, Love is Love. Especially when it comes to this hybrid strain. Users report this beautiful, colorful bud makes them feel giggly and young. It’s the perfect strain to freshen up your love life during the Month of Love.

Pisces

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Happy Birthday, you charming Fish! This is not only the sacred month of your birth, it is also the Month of Love. And it is fitting that Pisces should share this distinguished month. After all, you are known for your loving and sensitive nature. This February there is a full moon in Leo. This lunation offers the chance for you to clear the air of anything that’s been bothering you or holding your relationships back.

Your ruler, Jupiter, is in direct motion this month. You can expect people to listen carefully when you speak and to take your boundaries seriously (as long as you continue to enforce them). On February 18, we officially begin Pisces season. Things are beginning to thaw—your heart, your relationships, the frigid ice that has kept you inside all winter.

Be the first to extend the offer to do something fun in nature. Celebrate the occasion of your birth by being with the people you love, under a warm sky, with good food and fantastic music. You’ve earned your moment in the sun.

February strain: It’s your birthday—treat yourself to a little Ice Cream Cake. This indica boasts a modest 22% THC and helps medical patients get better sleep, more pain relief, and it helps with anxiety. For casual users, this is a great couch-melt strain. For your birthday, treat yourself to some much needed down time. Ditch the phone and watch that comfort show. The world will be waiting for you later.

Aries

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

You’ve got a love-filled month ahead, Aries! First up, a deliciously full moon in bold Leo on February 5 brims with possibility. As long as you can keep your ego in check, this newfound confidence will catch the eye of someone special this month.

Your ruler, Mars, is in direct motion this month. Finances and business matters should remain stable throughout February. But back to love for a moment—keep your eyes peeled for some very strong romantic vibes directed at you on February 19. Venus enters your sign with some hot and heavy intentions, but wipe your brow because the month isn’t over yet.

Also on February 19: A new moon in Pisces arrives. This is a sweet pairing that will put emotions before lust. Get to know that someone special. Maybe a stargazing date is in order?

February strain: They say love is in the air, but that might just be a cloud full of sweet smoke from Queen of Hearts. This is a hybrid strain that rates highly among users and patients. Devotees say that this bud will make you tingly and talkative—perfect for mellowing out those first-date nerves.

Taurus

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Happy Valentine’s Month, Taurus! Bulls are passionate creatures (you are ruled by the love planet, Venus) and this month is your chance to really shine. The full moon in Leo on February 5 is a great confidence booster to carry you for the next few weeks. Just don’t get tripped up on your own ego, and you should be catching the eye of some special (in a great way).

February 7 brings Venus in Pisces sextile Uranus in your sign—like dropping a penny into a wishing well. Manifest wisely on this day because chances are, your wish will come true.

On February 19, Venus enters fellow stubborn sign, Aries. Be gentle with any new romantic entanglements. Feelings will be especially tender and raw. Be a warm ear and open to exploring your own shortcomings. February is going to be a special month for you!

February strain: The name might be a little ridiculous, but Poochie Love is a serious sativa strain. This highly energizing bud hits fast and hard between the eyes. Users report it makes them feel extra outgoing and gregarious. Perfect for a first day or calming first date nerves. Relax and live a little this month, Taurus.

Gemini

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Welcome to the month of love, Gemini! Let’s start with your ruler, Mercury, entering Aquarius on February 11. You’ll be filled to the brim with artistic intuition. Maybe you have a great idea to shake things up amongst your friend group. Try something new together. Remember—Valentine’s Day doesn’t own the word love. Love can be platonic or directed inwards, the love of a pet, or the satisfaction you feel when you see your passions come to life.

On February 16, the Sun in Aquarius conjunct with Saturn in Aquarius is a busy time. Save up your mental energy in the first week of the month, and get ready to put pen to paper during this aspect. There is a new moon in Pisces on February 19. If your heart is feeling especially soft, don’t shy away! Lean in and see what it’s trying to tell you.

Finally, the planet of love enters Aries on February 19. Do something special for the person, animal, or project that embodies the word “love” for you.

February strain: Virtually everyone could benefit from a little Love Potion. This well-known sativa strain is highly rated among users looking to energize vs. mellow out. Fans of this bud also report this one has some…sensual effects. So, maybe share it with someone you love. It might make for a very romantic Valentine’s Day treat.

Cancer

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Happy February, Cancer! Your sign is ruled by, arguably, one of the most romantic celestial bodies—the moon. How many love songs have been written about the moon? Too many to count. That’s why February is almost always a good month for you, where romance is concerned. Things kick off with a full moon in Leo on February 5. Bold, headstrong Leo will help you sort out any mixed feelings you might be harboring about someone.

On February 10, Mercury in Capricorn conjunct Pluto in Capricorn makes for some feisty little vibes on your radar. If work has been a drag, this is the day to put your best projects into motion. There is a new moon in Pisces on February 19. This is a sweet, sweet lunation.

Bring your romantic A-game and maybe a telescope to do a stargazing first date?

February strain: Are you single this month? In a situationship? Let Valentine X be your magic 8 ball with all the answers. This hybrid strain is well-known among epilepsy patients and has a very low THC makeup (1%).

Medical patients find this bud to be very healing on a number of fronts. Whether you’re looking for physical or metaphysical healing, this might be the strain you are seeking.

Leo

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Sunny, sunny Leo. While it might be the dead of winter, your heart is about to experience a big thaw. On February 5, there is a full moon in your sign. Take this chance to express yourself to the person you’ve been harboring feelings for. They might be more receptive than you think.

On February 11, Mercury enters Aquarius. This dreamy combo will have you scheming up all the best, most romantic gestures. Jot down any good ideas you have and save them for a later date. On February 16, Sun in Aquarius conjunct with Saturn in Aquarius is the perfect energy-boost aspect for a sun-driven sign like Leo.

Dust off your old, forgotten artistic projects. Take up a new medium, as you’ll be feeling otherworldly levels of inspiration. Finally, the sun enters Pisces on February 18. Things are starting to look warmer and brighter already, Leo.

February strain: Snuggle up with the one you love and spark a bowl of Sweet Dreams to take a peaceful trip into slumberland. Listen, Leos give it their all, 100 percent of the time—it’s okay to lay in bed all day, smoke some bud, and watch some bad TV. Better yet, do it with someone!

Sweet Dreams is a hybrid strain known for its sleepy effects and skunky, earthy scent profile. Users claim this one can hit you hard and fast, so get ready to hit the sheets before you spark up.

Virgo

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Thoughtful Virgo! Sensitive Zodiac babes like you generally fare well in the Month of Love. This February kicks off with a full moon in Leo on February 5. Use this confidence boost to express what you really need in your relationships. On February 11, Mercury (your ruler) enters Aquarius. Get out those art projects you have been neglecting. Fall in love with yourself all over again (or maybe for the first time).

On February 17, Mercury in Aquarius sextile Jupiter in Aries is a very social aspect. Plan a nice, casual dinner with the friends you love most. It will be good to see familiar faces. On February 19, there is a new moon in Pisces. Again, you’ll be presented with the opportunity to show a special someone how romantic and thoughtful you can truly be. Don’t squander it!

February strain: What’s better than a bouquet of flowers? How about some Flowerbomb Kush for that special someone in your life? This indica strain strikes a nice balance between calming and energizing.

Users report that smoking Flowerbomb is like stepping into a time machine or going through a black hole. So, maybe don’t plan to do anything cerebral while sparking up a joint full of this bud.

Libra

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Happy Valentine’s, Libra! As a zodiac sign ruled by the Planet of Love (Venus), this is truly your month to shine. On February 4, Venus in Pisces square Mars in Gemini starts things off with strong, strong communication. Just be careful not to overstep your boundary.

On February 7, Venus in Pisces sextile Uranus in Taurus offers the chance to emotionally invest in the people that care for you. Remember, you don’t have to be a kid to send out Valentine’s Day cards. On February 19, Venus enters into proud Aries—things will be spicy at the end of the month. Get the romance humming by taking a couple’s cooking class or tantric yoga session. You do you. Get a little freaky.

February strain: Whether it’s a box of chocolates or some Purple Candy, showing your loved one(s) that you care will be especially important this month. Purple Candy is a hybrid strain with a modest 19% THC. Users report this is an extremely well-cured bud and that it has an absolutely delicious, fruity scent profile.

Scorpio

(Scorpio by Savina Monet for Leafly)

Welcome to February, Scorpio! The winter months are dwindling, and the sun is starting to make a slow, much-needed reappearance in your life. There is a full moon in Leo on February 5. Lots of straightforward, no-bullshit communication coming your way. On February 11, Mercury enters Aquarius.

This part of the month might shake things up a bit for both your romantic entanglements and your career, but you don’t have to sweat it just yet. This is likely to be the positive change you’ve been waiting for. On February 18, we start Pisces season.

Soon, you’ll be overwhelmed with plans and new ideas—hold tight to these feelings as they are likely to manifest in the summer months. Give yourself the gift of looking forward to things. That’s self-love.

February strain: Who doesn’t love a little chocolate on Valentine’s Day? How about stepping it up a notch with Chocolate Thunder. This sativa strain, also known as “Chocolate Thunder Fuck,” has energizing effects that users report translates into some seriously horny vibes. Maybe this is the strain to smoke with that special someone on the Day of Love?

Sagittarius

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Happy Valentine’s Day, Sag! February is full of mushy, lovey moments for you, so buckle up. On February 10, Mercury in Capricorn conjunct Pluto in Capricorn will give you the energy boost you’ve been desperately seeking since the dark days of winter set in. In fact, you’ll be feeling romantically inspired, so don’t be surprised if you come up with something special to do on Valentine’s Day.

On February 17, Mercury in Aquarius sextile Jupiter (your ruler) in Aries is an aspect you don’t want to sleep on. Has someone in your life been trying to connect with you for a creative or business opportunity? You might want to seriously consider it.

On February 19, there is a new moon in Pisces, which offers the perfect opportunity to take your sweetheart on a moonless night stroll. Make a couple of wishes on some shooting stars. Corny? Yes. Endearing? Absolutely.

February strain: Valentine’s Day might be the commercial offspring of a certain card company, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy your honey some Caramel Candy (Kush). This hybrid strain is Indica-dominant and users report this bud is both sweet and heady. Perfect for a relaxing date night on the couch.

Capricorn

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

It’s the second month of the year, and you are ready to grab February by the horns! There is a full moon in Leo on February 5. The vibes will be immaculate. Let people know they are needed, special, and loved. They’ll feel the authenticity flowing through you.

On February 10, Mercury in your sign conjunct with Pluto in your sign is a sharp aspect that will have you popping off great ideas left and right. Be sure to keep a few close to the vest for later in the year when work or your social spheres get a little dry.

Your ruler, Saturn, is in direct motion this month, which translates to balance and prosperity in February. The next 28 days are looking bright, Cap!

February strain: Your sign might be ruled by Saturn, but that doesn’t mean you can’t invite a little Venus into your love life. Venus, or Venus OG, is a hybrid strain that leans towards energizing. Users report it makes them very talkative, so smoke this if you’re feeling shy around someone special.

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles