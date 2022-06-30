Lifestyle Star signs and cannabis strains: July 2022 horoscopes Presented By June 30, 2022 (Savina Monet)

Well, Stargazers … what a month June was. If your heart feels heavy about the state of everything, just know you are with millions of like-minded folks who are ready to fight for a new and better world. The stars and astrology teach us that joy and hope are radical forms of resistance. In a world that tells you to stop looking up, to stop examining the night sky and to stop asking big questions, you have chosen to be here — to believe that there is room in life for enduring mystery and community, and yes, even some fun. Look at you! What a gift to the world you are.

On July 4, Mars enters Taurus which will stir up some serious passion and determination. Channel that into whatever grass-roots social movement calls to you. Volunteer your time, your money, whatever you can and watch your community flourish.

On July 13, there is a full moon in Capricorn. This calls everyone to do a personal inventory of their strongly held beliefs. What can you let go of to make room for new concepts and ideas? Are you remaining nimble in the face of change? There is a new moon in Leo on July 28. The end of the month will challenge everyone to embrace silliness and the unknown. Think of it like a trust fall with the universe. You’re not alone out there, you Celestial Babes.

Jump to your sign Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Your July horoscope

Cancer

(Savina Monet)

Happy Cancer Season, Crabs! It’s here — your time to shine! Things kick off with Mars in Taurus on July 4, as well as Mercury in your sign on July 4. Wow! What a combo. You’ll be feeling the full spectrum of human emotions before the first week of the month is even over.

On the bright side, your ruler Mercury is in direct motion this month. It also makes a pit stop in Leo on July 19. So be ready for some theatrics from your friends and family. On July 22, we enter Leo season and bask in the glow of that warm summer sun. Crabs love the water, but they don’t mind parking themselves under the heat of that glowing orb once in a while, too. Don’t be afraid to take up a little of the limelight this month. You’ve earned it.

July strain: You’re in your season and your element this month, Cancer. Celebrate with some Harmony. This is a hybrid strain that is great for those looking to get rid of life’s minor aches and pains while also staying mentally nimble. Harmony has a strong citrus aroma and high doses will definitely take you to outer space … but maybe it’s better up there anyways?

Related Strains for Cancer season: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Leo

(Savina Monet)

Happy, sunny days ahead, Leos! It’s a busy start to the month on July 4, when Mars enters Taurus and Mercury enters Cancer. If you were looking to strike some emotional balance this month … this isn’t the week to expect progress in that department. Emotions will be flying and you’ll be hanging on to the railing for stability.

Fortunately, after that the month trends up. There’s a full moon in Capricorn which brings a happy focus on your best qualities — boldness, kindness, and empathy. Then, on July 22, we enter into Leo Season. You’ll shine brightest towards the end of the month. People will be drawn to your enigmatic energy and there may just be someone extra special who is enchanted by your carefree attitude. Be ready for adventures that can take you far from home this month.

July strain: You might be hitting the road for some adventure soon, Leos. Get ready with some Highwayman. This is a hybrid with an even mix of sativa and indica. The effects are upbeat and the buzz offers subtle body effects, too. Users love it for its coffee aroma and stress-busting vibes.

Related America’s winning weed Strains of Summer 2022

Virgo

(Savina Monet)

Ah, sweet Virgos! Happy July. Things start off with a celestial BoGo, if you will. On July 4, Mars enters Taurus and Mercury enters Cancer. This will bring a moderate amount of stubborn stability along with some truly chaotic emotions that will be hard to pick apart. Don’t worry, you’ll make it out of the tumble cycle relatively dry and unscathed.

On July 13, there is a fully moon in Capricorn. Focus on the best qualities you can find in yourself. What would you like others to see in you? Fortunately this month your ruler Mercury is in direct motion. No retrogrades to throw off your progress. Mercury also makes a stop in Leo on July 19. Take a chance on someone — maybe that means a new friendship or a new relationship. Either way, be the best, brightest, and boldest version of yourself you can be and watch your confidence take a positive leap.

July strain: Take off with some 707. This hybrid strain has 20% THC and a strong, skunky aroma. Users love this strain for its slow build and long-lasting effects.

Libra

(Savina Monet)

Happy July, Libra! We are halfway through 2022, so this is a great month to take stock of the accomplishments you’ve made thus far. And, hey, surviving this timeline counts. Big time. On July 4, Mercury is in Cancer and Mars in Taurus. Phew. Hang on to your hats and have your stress ball ready because this is going to be a wild first week.

Then, things cool significantly. There is a full moon in Capricorn on July 13. Make a list of all the things you like about yourself. Circle a few qualities you want to focus on building the rest of the year. On July 17, your ruler Venus enters Cancer. This is a pretty emotive pairing so don’t invest too heavily in what others have to say about you at this point — a lot of it is probably reactionary and unfair. Just keep in your swim lane for the rest of the month, and you should be ready for big growth and better opportunities come August.

July strain: Spend the summer in Panama, even if it’s only in your mind. This is a hybrid with 20% THC and juicy plum aromas. Users report this is a great wake-up-and-go strain that keeps them energized and creatively open.

Scorpio

(Savina Monet)

Well, well, well. Somehow, it’s already July. You made it to the halfway point of 2022. That was no easy feat. Take a second to catch your breath and celebrate making it thus far. On July 13, there is a full moon in Capricorn. This is another great opportunity to look forward and seek out new opportunities, especially ones that will allow you to get closer to financial independence.

On July 17, Venus enters Cancer. Lots of moody shifts and uncomfortable silences in your core friend group? Not to worry, that’s probably just the one-two punch of sensual Venus teaming up with emotive Cancer. People will be lost in the proverbial sauce, but you don’t have to get swept up in the mess. You also have one ruler (Pluto) in retrograde this month. So, all of that to say, take it easy but also be ready to breeze past anything that doesn’t positively serve you this month.

July strain: Take on new speed this July with Mac 1. This is a hybrid strain with 21% THC. This bud has been described as a “Instagram-worthy” strain. Users also report this is a top-shelf strain that offers strong of cerebral effects and a happy buzz.

Sagittarius

(Savina Monet)

Happy Crab Season, Sagittarius! Everything starts with a bang this month. Mars enters Taurus and Mercury enters Cancer on July 4. Big, big feelings and very little forethought ahead. Just ride the waves and make an unhinged public playlist on Spotify to tell your friends how you really feel.

On July 17, Venus enters Cancer. Love and relationships will also be all over the place with this pairing. Do something nice for your partner. On July 28, your ruler Jupiter goes retrograde in Aries. You might find yourself ruminating on the past and getting stuck in old thought patterns and concerns. You can work on pulling yourself back into the present by making something — anything. It can involve an Easy Bake Oven or the nicest set of watercolor paints the art store sells. Just invest in your creative energy this month and you’ll make it through a little bruised but no worse for the wear.

July strain: Treat yourself to something sweet, like a little Lemon Meringue. This is a sativa with 21% THC and tart, fruity aromas. Users report this is a great bud for combating fatigue, minor aches, and pains.

Related What is limonene and what does this cannabis terpene do?

Capricorn

(Savina Monet)

You made it to the halfway point, Capricorns! July brings us sun, and the promise that soon this year will be behind us and we can start fresh. On July 13, there is a full moon in your sign. This is a great time to channel your internal critic into something positive — make a list of all your best and worst qualities. Focus the second half of the year on those qualities that you want to grow. Refer to the list when you start to talk bad about yourself. Remind yourself that you’re the kind of person that is striving to be better.

Your ruler Saturn is also in retrograde this month, so avoid any hefty investments, even if the temporary gains seem enticing. On July 28, there is a new moon in Leo. This is a playful pairing and you can bring that kid-like energy with you throughout your day. Make others laugh, challenge coworkers or friends to a game night, do something that will help heal the smaller version of yourself.

July strain: Don’t let the soft, weird name fool you, Banana Milk is one of the heaviest hitters out there. THC 25%; extremely potent; fruity aroma; users love this one for its appetite stimulation and strong highs that hit both the body and the mind equally. Newbies beware: this isn’t a starter strain.

Related Claws out: cute cannabis nail inspo for summer 2022

Aquarius

(Savina Monet)

Happy July, Aquarius! And what a month it will be. Things start with Mercury entering Cancer on July 4. Make the most of this emotional pairing by not engaging in an petty (albeit, enticing) drama. Keep your head above water. On July 13, there is a full moon in Capricorn. Focus on your best qualities and which ones you would like to improve on during the second half of the year — no use in wasting time trying to fix the past.

Your ruler, Uranus, is in direct motion this month. That means drastic changes are unlikely (good or bad), but you should be focusing on making small, sustainable changes anyways. On July 28, Jupiter goes retrograde in Aries. This can be especially powerful for the big feelers in the Zodiac. You’ll be tempted to give your inner critic a megaphone. Don’t do it!

Your worth isn’t tied to your work or how much money you make, or how entrepreneurial your spirit is. You are worthy because you are here! It’s that simple, and yet so difficult to internalize. Tell your inner critic to get lost.

July strain: Summer can still be sweet, Aquarius. Treat yourself to some Wonka Bars. This hybrid strain has 20% THC and a smooth, earthy aroma. This is a great strain for those who have developed a tolerance over the years (new users beware). Medical patients look to this popular strain for its chronic anxiety, depression, and stress-busting properties.

Pisces

(Savina Monet)

Happy halfway point, Pisces! That’s right. The year is halfway over. Take a second to breathe and celebrate the fact that you’re here. On July 4, Mercury enters Cancer and Mars enters Taurus. This is … a lot. Emotionally, spiritually, even a little financially draining. Oh, and your ruler Neptune is in retrograde this month. Sorry! But, don’t close out the browser tab just yet though, the month gets better.

On July 22, we enter into sunny Leo Season. The lion energy is beneficially to practically everyone under the zodiac. Tap into everyone’s good mood and make the most of your social calendar during the second half of the month. There is also a new moon in Leo on July 28. There is no better time to make goals than under a playful, joyful new moon in Leo. Let your inner kid be the boss for a bit. Buy a slip n’ slide. Have a game of capture the flag in the park. Just don’t take yourself or anyone else too seriously this month.

July strain: Let’s face it, going to outer space sounds nice this month. Take some Alien Asshat along with you. This is a hybrid strain with 22% THC and a citrus flavor. This bud offers giggly effects and you should start small if you’re a new to weed. Users report the taste is great and that it’s a perfect companion if you want strong highs that don’t devolve into immediate couch-lock.

Related What’s the Difference Between Sweet and Fruity Cannabis Strains?

Aries

(Savina Monet)

Welcome to July, Rams! Things are heating up in the love department for you. Mars (your ruler) entering bold Taurus on July 4 kicks it all off. On the same day, Mercury saunters into Cancer. What a weird mix of passion and emotional disregulation. Hang tight to that passion, it will bring sparks to your relationship throughout July.

The full moon is in Capricorn on July 13. This celestial pairing screams “self-care.” Take care of yourself before putting the oxygen mask on anyone else. July 17, Venus enters Cancer. This shifts the gear from self-care to community-based care. Look out for your all your neighbors. Donate to the food kitchen, volunteer with a cooling shelter if you live somewhere warm, there is no end to the good you can do this month, Aries. As the leaders of the zodiac, others will take inspiration from your good works.

July strain: Time for some sweet summer fruit. Strawberry Cough is a sativa that boasts 19% THC and a delightful fruity aroma. Watch out, this strain sneaks up on users with its potent cerebral effects. Users also report its super energizing and a great strain if you are still looking to get into some creative work.

Taurus

(Savina Monet)

Happy July, Bulls! The month starts out strong with Mars entering your sign on July 4. You’ll be feeling that Mars passion in both your work and in your romantic relationships. Don’t deny yourself the right to feel wanted and desired. Also on July 4, we have Mercury entering Cancer. The emotive Crab energy floating around might clash with your Taurean desire for balance, but don’t let that throw you too off course.

On July 17, your ruler Venus also enters Cancer. Big feelings and bigger conversations will be happening to you and around you. Just be on the lookout for that friend who is being particularly quiet. Check in on them. It doesn’t have to be showy. A text, a coffee date, just something small that signals you will be there for them even when they can’t necessarily show up for themselves. Put that stubborn energy to good use and stay present.

On July 22, we start Leo season. Use the last days of the month to get back in touch with the smaller you. The one who liked to play and be silly. Organize a water balloon fight. You never know how much your joyful energy will help someone else along.

July strain: Wouldn’t it be nice to forget about work for a bit? Well, with Amnesia you absolutely can. This sativa has 19% THC and intense cerebral effects. In fact, one user’s review of this strain simply stated “I forgot what I was going to say.”

Gemini

(Savina Monet)

It’s July, Gemini! Can you believe it? Where is the summer going? Well, you can rest assured that this month will have its moments of joy and fun. On July 4 Mars enters Taurus and Mercury enters Cancer. This is an interesting lineup of celestial pairings. On the one hand, you’ll likely find some balance — maybe even a little stubborn practicality — with Mars in Taurus. On the other hand, Mercury in Cancer will likely bring on a lot of emoting and feeling. You’ll take the good with the bad like a champ.

On July 13, there is a full moon in Capricorn. You’ll be feeling this one. In fact, you might be surprised at how many old memories this drums up for you. Take a “If it doesn’t apply, let it fly” approach to these recollections. In other words: this is the month to take whatever lessons you can from your past and then move on. No use ruminating on things you can’t change. Make room for a better, clearer future.

July strain: Don’t deny yourself a Boost this month. This is a hybrid strain with 21% THC. Users report it keeps them calm and helps best with the day’s typical aches and pains — just watch out as the effects comes on strong and fast.

Check out last month’s horoscopes.

Presented by