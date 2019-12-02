LifestyleStrains & products Star signs and cannabis strains: December 2019 horoscopes Carly FisherDecember 2, 2019 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (Gillian Levine for Leafly)

After all, who wants to be saddled with work when social Mercury walks onto the scene just in time for pre-holiday parties, potlucks, and White Elephant events. Get your actual and astrological houses in order, and you’ll be ready with perfect 20/20 vision for the year ahead.

Your December Horoscope

Sagittarius

Play your cards right, and this should be a particularly dope month for you, Sagittarius! Last month was all about fun and adventure, but with Jupiter entering Capricorn on December 2, it’s back to work! Try to inject a little fun in there—between your birthday and all the impending holidays, there’s time to reward yourself so long as you meet all of your responsibilities.

You’ll be in a particularly festive mood around the 9th when chatty Mercury enters your sign, and you’ll be the life of the party, followed by the Jupiter-Uranus trine on December 15, which could be a big, lucky break for the opportunity you’ve been after. Make sure to dot your i’s and cross your t’s on all important work as the sun travels through Capricorn on the 21st. All that hard work you put in this month is bound to pay off in the future.

December strain

This month is all about focus, so opt for an energizing, uplifting strain that will help you, such as J1.

Capricorn

This is a month dedicated to work, and when lucky Jupiter enters your ambitious sign on December 2, you’ll be able to truly hit your stride. Why not make things easier on yourself by enlisting the help of your co-workers? Take advantage of the Gemini full moon on the 11th to do a little delegating.

A little help can often go a long way to getting things done, and your ambitious nature means that you love to finish what you’ve started. Get out of your comfort zone by trying something new during the Jupiter-Uranus trine on December 15—lucky Jupiter is one to reward! Set your intentions and goals around the 21st when the sun enters your sign, just in time for the new year and Capricorn season!

December strain

Stay focused with a strain like Candy Jack before you light up the birthday candles later this month. Something uplifting and energetic will keep you on track to reap all those magic wishes.

Aquarius

Feeling bold and adventurous, Aquarius? Chatty Mercury enters fiery Sagittarius on December 9, putting you in a prime position to daydream up some bold moves or take a wild trip. Enjoy the ride, as there are plenty of changes ahead during the Jupiter-Uranus trine on December 15, which will steer you toward becoming a better version of yourself.

Venus enters your sign on the 20th, opening your heart to new relationships and friendships. Don’t worry about being on the same wavelength as everyone right now—being open to new contacts is always a positive sign. Plus, by the time the lucky sun-Jupiter conjunction enters hardworking Capricorn on the 27th, you’re likely to get a nice bonus from all those seeds you’ve been planting.

December strain

Add an extra skip to your step with an uplifting and energetic strain that will put you in social, go-getter mood such as Strawberry Cough.

Pisces

If you’ve been stuck in your feelings the past few months, you’ll get a harsh slap back to reality with all the work you’ve been slacking on when powerful Jupiter moves into serious, work-oriented Capricorn on December 2. You’re one to finish what you’ve started, so nose to the grindstone, little fish! Don’t fall prey to the super demotivating energy of the sun-Neptune square on the eighth, which is bound to play up your less-than-savory tendencies to flake out and hibernate.

Working your tail off and wondering when you’ll see some results? On the 21st, the sun enters Capricorn, which should give you the green light toward whatever personal or professional goals you’ve been fretting over. If you’ve been operating with good intentions, the end of the month should come out swimmingly during the sun-Jupiter conjunction on the 27th, when all your magic wishes should come true and renew your romantic belief in destiny.

December strain

Don’t get distracted by flashy new strains; a tried-and-true uplifter like Sour Diesel is just what you need to stay focused and energized.

Aries

Hate to break it to you, Aries, but the beginning of the month will be filled with some tough choices as strict Capricorn gets a visit from big, bold Jupiter. You know what you want, but do you feel like doing what it takes? That’s up to you! You wanna make an omelet, you gotta break some eggs.

Self-doubt and laziness are also likely to creep into the picture this month during the sun-Neptune square on the 8th. Trust your gut: If you feel like you’ve been giving too much energy away, you probably have—it’s totally OK to pick your battles, and some are worth throwing in the trash.

There’s a silver lining toward the end of the month, starting when Jupiter and Uranus trine on the 15th, offering some opportunities to try something new and daring. When the sun enters Capricorn on the 21st, you’ll be ready to really dig into some of those long-term goals you’ve been working toward and set intentions for the year ahead.

December strain

Tame any seasonal stress while keeping yourself motivated using a chill heavy-hitter like Black Jack.

Taurus

Look at you, Taurus! Feeling good and looking good, you’ll be large and in charge with your favorite cutie at the beginning of the month when romantic Venus sextiles with powerful Mars on December 3. That self-esteem boost will pay off mid-month when work comes into the fold during the Gemini full moon on the 11th, giving you the extra energy to truly take care of business like a boss.

Tap a few extra hands if you’re feeling overwhelmed, but make sure you get every item crossed off your to-do list. You’ll want to free up some space for when Venus enters Aquarius on December 20, which will open up new opportunities in your financial sector and possibly get your foot in the door for an exciting new venture.

Open yourself up to new contacts and travel at the end of the month when chatty Mercury enters ambitious and practical Capricorn on the 28th, setting yourself up for a bright year ahead.

December strain

For a boost of arousing confidence and energy, stock up on a sativa-heavy strain like Alaskan Thunder Fuck.

Gemini

Hey Gemini, it’s time to kick things into gear. You love to party, but when Jupiter moves into strict Capricorn, it will be a firm reminder that you need to catch up with lingering responsibilities. So long as you strike a balance, there’s always room for work and play. In fact, you’ll have lots of networking opportunities around the 9th when chatty Mercury enters adventurous Sagittarius. This is a great opportunity to open yourself up to new people and ideas—you never know who you’ll meet!

The moon is full in your sign on December 11, driving your mental and creative talents into wrapping up a big project. Yes, everything is interesting, but it’s time to stay focused to make sure you get everything done. Expect to receive a decent boost of focused energy when the sun enters serious and strict Capricorn on the 21st, reminding you that there’s lots of work ahead. Life won’t be easy and fun all the time!

December strain

Stay focused with a balanced strain that has uplifting properties, like favorite Dutch Treat.

Cancer

Feeling burned out, little crab? Unfortunately, the beginning of the month will not make things easier on you as Jupiter moves through ambitious Capricorn on December 2. Yeah, yeah, yeah—you probably already know what’s on your plate, but try to be forgiving of yourself as you try to get everything done. The Gemini full moon on the 11th will open you up to new people and ideas. Make sure to give to others during this time, as they’re more likely to help you down the road.

You might be a creature of habit, but on the 20th, consider some unconventional domestic ideas when romantic Venus enters eccentric Aquarius—or not! Whether or not you come out of your shell is entirely up to you. Make it through the drudgery at the beginning of the month, and the lucky sun-Jupiter conjunction on the 27th will put you in a good spot for great things in the year ahead.

December strain

Take a breather without sacrificing your to-do list with a chill, stress-relieving strain like Critical Kush.

Leo

Stay strong, little lion: The sun-Neptune square on December 8 might make you retreat with your tail between your legs, wounding that proud spirit of yours with a lot of self-doubt and zero energy to deal with the consequences. Use the full moon in thoughtful Gemini on the 11th to focus that energy into meeting deadlines and wrapping up projects you’d rather shove aside.

Love and relationships come into the fold when Venus enters eccentric Aquarius on the 20th, where new people might enter your life but on a less exciting and deeper level than you’d like. Toward the end of the month you’ll be able to regain drive, focus, and the determination to get things done when communication-oriented Mercury enters strict Capricorn on the 28th. While there might be temptation to treat everything like business after such a vulnerable month, try to harness the loving and compassionate sides of yourself that everyone loves so much.

December strain

This will be a somewhat emotional month for you so keep those feelings uplifted, happy, and focused with a strain like Clementine.

Virgo

You’ve got a lot on your plate at the beginning of the month, dear Virgo, but when Jupiter enters pragmatic Capricorn on December 2, it will give you the focus you need to get things done—just the kick in the ass that your workaholic nature needs.

However, don’t be surprised if you end up dipping in and out of the spiritual world the next day during the contemplative Mercury-Pluto sextile, with your inquisitive tendencies to seek deeper truths about the unknown universe. Perhaps you’ll find the answers you’re looking for, as communicative Mercury enters adventurous Sagittarius on December 9, which will give you a renewed sense of hope and possibilities for the future.

This is a good time to reconnect with people and share your ideas. Your serious and sensible side will come out again at the end of the month when Mercury moves into strict Capricorn, where you’ll understand what you need to do to achieve your long-term goals for the year ahead. You’ve got this!

December strain

Dream hard this month with Double Dream, a relaxing, euphoric, and stress-relieving strain that will keep you on task for building a beautiful future in 2020.

Libra

You’ve got a good handle on love and money this month, Libra—what a great way to cap off the year! Start off with a boost of confidence on December 3 when loving Venus and powerful Mars sextile, where you can charm the pants off anyone. This is an excellent time to go after any new business you’ve been interested in. Just be cautious of people who don’t have your best interests at heart.

The sun-Neptune square on the 8th can cause feelings of self doubt, but trust your gut! Your intuition is strong! While you’re always full of big ideas, you’re not always the best at seeing all your plans come to fruition, so make sure you stay focused during the creative Gemini full moon. Don’t be afraid to ask others to lend a hand where you need it.

You’ll also have some opportunities to make some interesting and unusual investments around the 20th when money-loving Venus hangs out in quirky Aquarius. Take a chance on a cool idea! Watch your mouth toward the end of the month when chatty Mercury enters strict Capricorn. Your wisdom and perspective are helpful to others now—take yourself seriously if you want others to!

December strain

A gem like you deserves a sparkling strain like Diamond OG to keep you calm and happy.

Scorpio

What is the meaning of life, Scorpio? Deep existential questions might be in the forefront of your mind during the complex Mercury-Pluto sextile on December 2, which can help bring focus to your long-term goals. Take advantage of the intellectual and creative Gemini full moon on the 11th to help you take care of remaining tasks that will get you closer to where you want to be. Grab an organized friend or co-worker to help you stay on task!

Disciplined Capricorn gets a visit from the sun on December 21, delivering a boost of pragmatic ambition needed to wrap up projects and focus on accomplishing larger tasks ahead. You’ve got a big year ahead of you, no better time than the present to make things count!

December strain

Add a touch of good luck with Fortune Cookies, a strain known for its happy and relaxing properties to counteract any brooding hater.