LifestyleStrains & products Star signs and cannabis strains: January 2020 horoscopes Brett KonenJanuary 2, 2020

It’s a new month; it’s a new year; it’s a whole new decade. And even as the planets and stars carry on along the same paths they’ve followed for thousands of years, they keep crisscrossing in new ways, with new implications every day.

The year 2020 will see three planetary cycles end and begin again: Saturn-Pluto, Saturn-Jupiter, and Jupiter-Pluto. Just across the threshold of the new year, the Saturn-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn on January 12 will have a major impact for every sign.

All in all, this month is a time for fresh starts, fresh goals, and a fresh outlook, no matter where you are in life. For everyone, there’s something just around the corner in January 2020—read on to find out what.

Your January horoscope

Capricorn

On January 12, Saturn conjuncts Pluto in Capricorn, with both planets reaching the same angle in the sky for the first time in 37 years. The conjunction of these two outer planets is a big deal (it may even be the astrological event of the year), and is guaranteed to have big consequences for everyone, but especially you. With Saturn representing reality and Pluto representing transformation, even down-to-earth Capricorns will need to accept that a major shift in perspective may be the only way to meet 2020 head-on.

As you’re an earth sign—grounded, practical, and ready to take action—you’re good at drawing new boundaries as things change. This can be a blessing or a curse, depending on the planets. Just remember to update the old boundaries that no longer serve you this month, especially around the new moon in Aquarius on January 24. You might just let something (or someone) great into your life when you do.

January strain

To melt away the potential stress of major life changes, hunt down a cartridge or concentrate of tropical, tasty Golden Pineapple.

Aquarius

Your corner of the sky is a bit of a party this month, Aquarius. Eros enters your sign on January 5, meaning your love life may get a little push in the right romantic direction. Then, on January 16, Mercury comes into play, entering with tidings of rational thinking and curiosity about the world around you. Finally, the sun, representing your inner self, comes into your sign on January 20: This means the start of Aquarius season, which will last until February 18.

As Mercury presides, open your mind to big ideas, and savor the daily acquisition of new knowledge. You’re naturally a giving person, and you might just get a chance to share your knowledge with others, opening them up to new things as well. Under the new moon in your sign on January 24, turn inward and embrace the process of getting to know the real you—the more you understand and cultivate your own personality in the new year, the more you’ll shine.

January strain

As you focus on getting in touch with the real you, try an introspective strain like Super Sour Diesel.

Pisces

Venus swims into Pisces on January 13, bringing the potential for some extra beauty and money into your life. Turn your gaze toward artistry in the new year, regardless of whether you’re a creator or simply part of the audience. Furthermore, don’t be afraid to shell out for that stunning screen print or theater tickets—the money you spend on them may well come back to you in the form of an unexpected gift later this month.

On January 27, Venus conjuncts Neptune in your sign, which means the possibility of confusion in your perceptions of the world around you. Appropriately for a pair of fish swimming in opposite directions, you may find your reality flipped upside down in one or more realms of your life: Try to embrace these new elements of your worldview, difficult as it may be initially.

January strain

As you cultivate your inner patron of the arts, sample a creativity-sparking strain with a high-minded buzz like the delectable hybrid Fortune Cookies.

Aries

The lunar eclipse in Cancer on January 10 brings the potential for sudden endings, and Saturn’s conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on January 12 means a transformation of routine, even though your ram-like demeanor may tell you to keep marching forth as usual. It’s worth your while to slow down a second and consider which elements of your current lifestyle no longer serve you as they once did. Don’t be afraid to discard some relics of your past.

On January 27, Lilith will enter your sign, bringing elements of self-respect and a streak of rebellion, too. It’s a chance to take a stand on something you believe in, even if you feel it’s unlikely to pay off. Remember, sometimes an action ends up meaning more symbolically in the long run than immediately—so trust your gut.

January strain

To prepare your mind for change in all its forms, accept assistance from an anxiety-quelling strain like Grape Ape.

Taurus

Uranus goes direct in Taurus on January 10, just as a penumbral lunar eclipse takes to the skies. Emotion and innovation are likely to collide, which could result in a few new sparks of inspiration for projects of almost any kind. Fan the flames, but remember that each new idea you commit to will result in having to give up something else (if you want to stay sane, that is).

As such, a big goal for you this month, Taurus, is cutting idea debt out of your life so you have the headspace to focus on big goals and undertakings you truly care about in 2020. Take stock of all the things you’ve been meaning to work on for weeks, months, or years—your screenplay, your woodworking project, repainting your house—and Marie Kondo them from your mind. Then, review the ones that are left, pick the thing that sparks the most joy, and get going—it’ll be well worth it down the road.

January strain

A steady, cerebral strain like AK-47 will let you mellow out and hone in on new projects without losing your sense of perspective.

Gemini

Ready to start twinning in 2020? Of course you are. Just keep an eye out for the full moon (and lunar eclipse) on January 10, an event capable of bringing professional dealings to a screeching halt. You naturally tend to go, go, go, and if things outside your control slow down, you may feel like you’re just spinning your wheels without getting anywhere. It’s okay to slow your roll, take a breath, and rethink your priorities in order to maximize your chances of success later on.

When your ruling planet, Mercury, enters generous Aquarius on January 16, you may feel a sudden urge to put your work ethic to good use outside the workplace, too. Trust your instincts and consider making time to volunteer: You’re likely to reap rewards far beyond the monetary ones you’re used to.

January strain

For a strain that’ll let you focus on whatever task is at hand, head to your nearest dispensary for some heavy, heady True OG.

Cancer

The penumbral lunar eclipse in your sign on January 10 marks an astrological earthquake for Cancer; your whole trajectory from 2019 runs the risk of being shaken up. Don’t despair, though; these alterations may just be for the better. Open yourself up to changes, even when they affect the things that are already going right, and as the dust settles, everything may just fall into an even more favorable order.

As your sign is already ruled by the moon, all this extra moon energy may leave you feeling unusually emotional through mid-month. Find whatever balance you need to maintain tranquility, and you’ll be fully capable of keeping your emotional responses under control. Take a breather until the new moon in Aquarius on January 24, then give yourself the green light to start working on something you’ve been wanting to get to for awhile. You may have tried to start this same thing before, but this time, you’ll find you have the emotional energy to keep it going.

December strain

To help you sort through your many thoughts this month, load a bowl of Purple Diesel—it’s a cross of cerebral Sour Diesel and soulful, soothing Pre-98 Bubba Kush.

Leo

Saturn means laws and limits, and when Saturn conjuncts Pluto (planet of death and rebirth) for the first time in 37 years on January 12, it’s a chance to set yourself free of your limitations (yes, even those ones that always seem to get the better of you). You naturally crave the spotlight, which is nothing to be ashamed of: Seize this moment to be yourself in a big way, with everybody watching, and you’ll be very glad you did.

A mental shift may occur as the thinker Mercury enters healing Aquarius on January 16. Use this time and the power of hindsight to go over what burdened your thoughts during the last calendar year. Is it finally time to let yourself heal from an injury in your past? Maybe it is.

January strain

Social, confident Chocolope is the boost you need to be your true self this month.

Virgo

On January 10, the sun conjoins your ruling planet (Mercury): This means a chance to pay attention to what your inner voice is trying to tell you through physical and mental signals like tiredness and anxiety. Don’t write these messages off; respond to them instead. If you do, you’re likely to reap the results of this personal investment in your foreseeable future.

You’re usually practical and systematic, but when romantic Venus enters empathetic Pisces on January 13 (the same day as the emotional moon enters your own sign), you’ll feel a pull to let go of the pragmatism and engage with a friend or lover on a deeper level. Listen closely to what they tell you, and don’t try to solve their problems for them—they may simply be looking for a shoulder to lean on or someone to share the load. Accept the supporting role.

January strain

Stay upbeat this month (even if the weather outside is frightful) with a chipper, cheery strain like Jillybean.

Libra

This could be a very lucky month for you, Libra, with your love of having everything in perfect harmony. A full moon and penumbral eclipse occurs in intuitive Cancer on January 10, giving you a chance to listen closely to your instincts as you get organized and start setting 2020 goals.

Sociable Aquarius season begins on the 20th, and the new moon on January 24 could mark the start of a meaningful new friendship for you. Remember not to judge a book by its cover, and you’ll open yourself up to an array of potential influences that may have a lasting and positive impact on your life.

January strain

Maintain your physical and mental sense of balance this month with a high-CBD strain like ACDC.

Scorpio

Aggressive Mars enters intellectual Sagittarius on January 3. This barely gives you a chance to get your head past the holidays before you’re bombarded with new questions, invites, and demands on your attention. Embrace the independent side of yourself as you ease into a new year at work, and don’t commit to so much that you burn out on the first week back.

The penumbral lunar eclipse on the 10th brings with it the potential for drama, but if you stay grounded and keep your nose to the grindstone, you’ll get through it smoothly enough. Then, on January 12, your ruling Pluto (planet of rebirth) conjuncts Saturn (planet of courage) in industrious Capricorn. Time to ask for that raise and title bump you’ve been promised for awhile, perhaps? If you’ve earned it, there’s a good chance you’ll finally get it.

January strain

Strawberry Banana’s peaceful, happy effects are exactly what you need to keep a smile on your face this month.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’ll be starting your new decade off with a bang as aggressive Mars enters your sign on January 3. As an adventurer with a thirst for knowledge, you already tend to go directly after what you want, and Mars may tempt you to push a little harder than absolutely necessary in the process. Remember, self-control is important—especially for an archer. You’ll want to play it safe, especially as the full moon and penumbral eclipse in Cancer bring the potential for sudden endings around January 10.

On the 28th, Mars will also square Neptune in Pisces. With Mars’ potential for conflict and Neptune’s dreamy surrealism, this combination is capable of translating into a time of confusion, pessimism, and emotional vulnerability. Self-care will be important as a way to deal, so be sure to remember that you can—and deserve to—take time for yourself when you need it.

January strain

Stay grounded and get the rest you need this January with an occasional roll of heavy, sleepy 9 Pound Hammer.